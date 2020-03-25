SLJ Middle Grade Magic 2020 – Survival Books

Animals must team up to survive the catastrophic eruption of Krakatoa in this heart-pounding fourth installment of Survival Tails, perfect for fans of the Ranger in Time and I Survived series.





Parakeet Melati lives with the rest of her bird friends and family on the beautiful slopes of the Indonesian island of Krakatoa. While rumblings sometimes sound from deep within the earth, the birds live peacefully in their jungle. But when Melati is woken by tremors stronger than she's ever felt before, she realizes that her sleeping island volcano may not be sleeping any longer.





Across a narrow stretch of water lives Budi, a rhinoceros, and his old friend Raja, the tiger king of the jungle. When Melati arrives with a dire warning that something is happening to Krakatoa, Raja believes the animals are safest in the jungle, but Budi disagrees. As ash rains down on the island and the earthquakes worsen, Raja must put aside his fears and put his trust in Budi. Otherwise, the animals of the jungle will never stand a chance against the mighty eruption of Krakatoa.





With lush black-and-white illustrations and bonus facts that delve into the fascinating true story behind the eruption, Survival Tails: The Eruption of Krakatoa will both captivate and educate young readers.