SLJ Middle Grade Magic 2020 – Survival Books
Survival Tails: The Titanic
by Katrina Charman
Pets face danger on the Titanic in the first thrilling installment of the Survival Tails, perfect for readers of the I Survived and Ranger in Time series!
When loyal dog Mutt discovers that his owner and best friend Alice is set to board the RMS Titanic without him, he is determined to follow her across the ocean. With the help of King Leon the rat, Mutt sneaks aboard, but it isn't long before the Captain's cat, Clara, discovers the stowaway. Reluctantly, Clara agrees to help Mutt find Alice, on the condition that he help her look after a trio of abandoned kittens she found in a lifeboat. But when the unthinkable happens and the so-called unsinkable ship hits an iceberg, Mutt and his new friends have to race against the clock to reunite with their humans--and to survive.
Survival Tails: The Titanic is the first in a series of heart-stopping, action-packed, animal-starring adventure stories that will captivate and educate young readers.
Survival Tails: Eruption at Krakatoa
by Katrina Charman
Survival Tails: Endurance in Antarctica
by Katrina Charman
A group of sled dogs race to survive a perilous journey across Antarctica in the exhilarating second installment of Survival Tails, perfect for fans of the Ranger in Time and I Survived series!
When their ship, the Endurance, becomes trapped in sea ice, leaving the dogs and men with no way home, their journey becomes not about personal glory, but about survival. Samson, Bummer, and the other dogs will have to put aside their differences and band together to rescue their humans...and themselves.
With engaging nonfiction back matter that delves into the fascinating true story behind the book, Survival Tails: Endurance in Antarctica is sure to keep readers entertained as the second entry in this series of action-packed animal adventures.
Survival Tails: World War II
by Katrina Charman
World War II is raging across Europe and the German army has their sights set on England. Messenger pigeon Francis carries important notes back and forth between England and her allies, and wants nothing more than to do his part for the war effort. But when Francis is injured on an assignment to deliver the most important message of the war--one which warns of a coming attack on Britain itself--he finds himself stranded in the middle of the London Zoo with no way to complete his mission.
Refugee 87
by Ele Fountain
A young refugee crosses continents in this timely, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting novel of survival.
Based on real experiences and written in spare, powerful prose, this gripping debut illustrates the realities faced by countless young refugees across the world today. Refugee 87 is a story of friendship, kindness, hardship, survival, and -- above all -- hope.
Ninth Ward
by Jewell Parker Rhodes
From the New York Times bestselling author of Ghost Boys and Towers Falling, Ninth Ward is a deeply emotional story about transformation and a celebration of resilience, friendship, and family--as only love can define it.
I Am Malala
by Malala Yousafzai
by Patricia McCormick
The bestselling memoir by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.
I Am Malala. This is my story.
Malala's powerful story will open your eyes to another world and will make you believe in hope, truth, miracles and the possibility that one person -- one young person -- can inspire change in her community and beyond.