6 Books About the Goodest Doggos, Kittens, and Pets We Could Ask For

T-Bone the Drone by Shanda McCloskey

Lucas can’t wait to bring home his new best friend from the toy story: T-Bone the Drone! They enjoy reading, playing, and recharging together. But Lucas has been spending so much time with T-Bone that he’s on the sidelines when he tries to join his friends’ Wiffle ball game. When a rogue ball flies over the fence where a scary dog lives, though, it’s up to Lucas and T-Bone to get to back. They’ll need a little bit of teamwork and a whole lot of creativity to save the day. Lucas and T-Bone are an iconic pair, and this story is fun and inventive!