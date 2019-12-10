Bookish Gifts for Everyone in Your Life
There is a bookish gift perfect for everyone in your life. Whether they prefer reading the classics or the latest bestseller, whether they have a never-ending TBR pile or they just want to finish at least two books this year, there is a present for them this holiday season!
FOR THE CRAFTY READER
DIY Bookstore
We all wish we had a bookstore in our homes, and with this DIY kit, you can create your very own (even if it’s tiny!). For the craftiest readers, give them the gift of recreating one of their favorite places, at 1/24 scale. It definitely requires some patience, and some handiwork, but the end result is positively bookish!
FOR THE ASPIRING WRITER
Be Careful notebook:
A useful journal to jot down inspiration, and a subtle threat to anyone doubting your aspiring-author-friend’s skills. Give them this notebook as encouragement to further their writing, and a funny nod that you never know where inspiration might strike.
FOR THE FOODIE READER
Book weight
: A handy way to keep a cookbook open to the perfect recipe! Whether whipping up a snack for book club or feeling inspired by NOVL’s Read It and Eat It series, this weighted bookmark keeps any volume open so you don’t have to keep flipping through your book. Also can be used if your hands are getting tired from staying up way too late reading way too heavy tomes.
FOR THE BOOK PURIST
Book Was Better shirt:
We all have that one friend (Me. It’s me.) who always likes to point out that the latest blockbuster to hit the silver screen was actually a book first. And if we’re being honest, the book was probably better.
FOR THE PERSON WHO IS NEVER WITHOUT A BOOK
Solar reading light
: Whether commuting on a train, at a less-than-exciting party, or in the middle of the woods, this is the perfect gift for your friend who is never without some reading material. This portable light makes sure all conditions are optimal reading conditions. (Although we caution against setting it up in an actual train car. Fellow passengers might not appreciate it.)
FOR THE BOOK LOVER
ISBN Missing You tote bag:
Most book nerds have a proud collection of tote bags, but really, can you ever have too many? This super
punny
tote helps identify a fellow book lover when you’re out toting around your latest book purchase. If you know, you know!
FOR THE MULTI-LINGUAL READER
Language pencils:
These
beaux crayons
make the
regalo perfetto
for the reader who can speak
molte lingue
. Why not let them declare their
Liebe für Bücher
in a variety of languages too?
FOR THE PRETEND READER
Unique bookends:
For the friend that reads so many books that they fall off the shelves OR the friend that doesn’t read much but wants it to look like they do, a unique set of bookends adds personality to any living space. Show off your hometown (or adopted hometown) with these cityscapes set of bookends.
FOR THE REBELLIOUS READER
Banned Books socks
Keep toes toasty and let your friend proudly declare their love of all books, banned included! Defying censorship — but make it fashion.
FOR A VORACIOUS READER
Ex Libris stamp
This is the gift for the friend that is legitimately trying to build their own
Beauty-and-the-Beast
-type library of their dreams. Gift them with an official stamp that proves their library is the real deal. Also good for generous friends who are willing to lend out their babies books (aren’t they the best?) to make sure they are returned to the rightful owner.
FOR ANY AND ALL READERS
A gift card:
If all else fails, a gift card to your favorite book worm’s favorite bookstore is always a treasured gift. Every holiday is a welcome opportunity to add just a few more titles to the already teetering TBR pile.