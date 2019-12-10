Books to Read with Your Family to Show Them You’re Thankful

The Very Fairy Princess: Attitude of Gratitude by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, illustrated by Christine Davenier

Geraldine is so excited for Gratitude Day! She’s ready to be grateful and kind all day long, give her best compliments, and has even donated a beautiful painting to her class’s art gallery. But when disaster strikes, it’s tough to stay grateful, even on Gratitude Day. So it’s up to Gerry to prove that a fairy princess always has the right attitude of gratitude.