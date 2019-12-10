15 Stories About Sisterhood from the LBYR Team

Christina Quintero, Executive Art Director, Licensing/IP

We have the exact same birthday and have been best friends since we were 3 years old. When we were 6, she moved away, but fortunately our families were also close so we made sure to plan visits several times a year. We lived in the same city during college and a brief time in NYC, otherwise, lots of travel across the country with her now living at the beach and me in the city. Our parents refer to each of us as the “their other daughter” and I’m Aunt Chrissie to her 3 wild boys (PS they are the only ones allowed to call me that…Chrissie is a family nickname that I’ve never quite been able to get rid of J).

Kelly Brennan, Design Assistant

Katie and I were raised side by side, but could not be anymore different. She’s the loud to my quiet, athletic to my artistic, stubborn to my sensitive, (straight to my gay…) I think too much and get inside my own head and feelings, yet Katie knows what she wants and goes for it with everything in her, never letting self doubt get in the way. She’s a bad ass through and through — she can lift over 300 pounds and still have the discipline to go home and eat all of her vegetables. (I struggle to run a few miles and not gorge on mac n cheese afterward.)

This picture was taken after Katie graduated from the Fire Academy. It was months of grueling work — through EMT certification, written tests, wrestling through crawl spaces, and running into burning buildings, she was one of the two women to graduate in a class of 50. Now, she’s embarking on another career journey that I’m not allowed to share yet, but it’s twice as bad ass and just as worthy of her incredibly strong heart for protecting others. There’s no one else I want to save me from a burning building, because I know between her physical prowess and unconditional love for me, she’ll be there for me every time.

Mary was born too small. She was almost two months premature, and couldn’t breathe at first. She came out perfectly healthy and happy, only with a touch of asthma we both share (ugh) At the time, my parents were terrified. I was too young to really understand what was going on — I only remember being absolutely THRILLED to finally have a little sister. After the surprise that my first little sibling was a stinky boy, the potential to have a little girl just like me was life changing to seven-year-old me.

Mary and I share a few vital traits — of the five of us Brennan kids, we’re the only two with a voracious love for reading. Once I noticed this, I knew we would share a lifetime of book recommendations and reading sessions together. So after I read Harry Potter a few years later, I knew I absolutely had to share it with my little sister.

At the time, Mary was almost too old to still get read aloud to in bed, but she always loved the one on one bonding that came with snuggling in and reading a book together — So I offered to read her Harry Potter. From the first book, she would ask for one more chapter, one more chapter, until she fell asleep. It went on for months as we worked our way through five books, then once we got to six, she couldn’t patiently wait for me to slowly enunciate each word, and she devoured the last books on her own. Since then, she’s reread the series countless times, and our shared collection is lovingly tattered and falling out of the spines.

I am so, so lucky to have a little sister who loves books like I do. Without her, I would have been the odd one out in our big family. But together, we discuss and correctly guess the endings to countless books and tv shows, and we’ll continue to bring magical stories into each other’s lives.

And for good measure — all of us grown up and together, plus Aunt Peggy on the left!

Michelle Campbell, School & Library Marketing Manager

Here’s a photo collage of me and older sister, Megan, who is always on my side (left side, that is!)