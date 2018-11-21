4 Books to Say Thank You!
There’s nothing that makes me appreciate what I have quite like Thanksgiving. And if you’re anything like me, this season makes you want to snuggle in a blanket and hang out with your loved ones while binging on pumpkin pie. So here are some books to read while you do just that, or to just get you into the Thanksgiving spirit!
Thank You, Omu!
by Oge Mora
This beautiful little book about generosity and gratitude is the perfect tale for Thanksgiving! When Omu makes a thick red stew in a big fat pot for a nice evening meal, she thinks it will be the best dinner she has ever had. But as the scent of her stew wafts down the street, everyone in the neighborhood wants a taste, and Omu always shares. But by the end of the day, will Omu have enough for herself?
Thank You and Good Night
by Patrick McDonnell
A sweet, bedtime book with a lot of humor, Thank You and Good Night ends with a beautiful little ‘thank you’ poem, making it perfect for this thankful season. When Clement, Jean, and Alan Alexander are having a pajama party, there is so much fun to be had! But after all the funny face contests and staring at stars, everyone is getting sleepy. But before bed, it’s time to say thank you!
The Very Fairy Princess: Attitude of Gratitude
by Julie Andrews
by Emma Walton Hamilton
Illustrated by Christine Davenier
This plucky story from The Very Fairy Princess series centers around giving thanks, even when things don’t go as planned. It’s a great tale to show that even when your day isn’t perfect, there is plenty to be thankful for. Its Gratitude Day and Gerry is ready to be kind and give thanks all day. But that turns out to be harder than it sounds, especially when disaster keeps striking! Can Gerry keep up her Gratitude Attitude?
The Lion & the Mouse
by Jerry Pinkney
This retelling of the classic tale is a winner of The Caldecott Medal and a great way to spark discussion around thankfulness. An act of kindness results in the return of kindness down the road, giving us a chance to see how good deeds can be repaid and the importance of giving thanks to those who help us. Told entirely in images, this book is not only beautiful, but a great introduction for children to visual literacy.