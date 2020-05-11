What would you do if you found out magic were real? In What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved a Dragon, Cal, Modesty, and Drew are faced with precisely that question. There’s just one catch: magic only works for seven individual minutes out of the day. So, not only do they have to cast their spells at certain times, they also only have 60 seconds to say all of the magic words. When they’re suddenly transported to the world the spells come from — a world that’s about to lose its last dragon — they have to find a way to use the oddly specific incantations to save the day, if only they can figure out when exactly magic works. Now, obviously the first thing you’re going to want to do is read this entire book. But just in case you need a few breaks in between chapters, here are 7 things you can do in 7 minutes (besides magic, of course).

Get some exercise

The 7-minute workout is just what you’re looking for. A great way to get active, and you don’t even have to go outside!

Take a power nap

Now that you’ve entirely worn yourself out, it’s time for some well-deserved repose. Sweet (and rather short, I should say) dreams!

Prepare a snack

With all that exercise and sleep you’ve surely worked up quite the appetite. Fortunately, according to the instructions on a bag of popcorn, it takes at most 4 minutes to microwave this delectably delicious treat. If you and your microwave work expeditiously, you may even have time to make twice the popcorn. Lucky you!

Dance around like a maniac

You can set the popcorn down first so as not to spill any of it. 7 minutes will be just enough time for two songs most likely. Choose wisely!

This shouldn’t take a full 7 minutes, but I’ve thoughtfully built in extra time just in case you get distracted by some of the fun videos and graphics. You’re welcome!

Watch this awesome teaser video

Assuming you haven’t already eaten all of the popcorn, feel free to enjoy some alongside this cinematic delight!

Get back to reading

You can start with just 7 minutes, and if you want a break just rinse, lather, and repeat this list.