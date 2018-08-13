9 Purr-ific Books Costarring Cats

Because YouTube isn’t the only place to get your cat fix! Curl up with one of these claw-some reads, each costarring someone who is the cat’s pajamas.

Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend

The magic of Nevermoor is wondrous (or should we say Wundrous?), and it will have you too longing for a Magnificat! What *is* a Magnificat? Imagine a cat, and then make that cat giant and able to talk and utterly magnificent, and you’re starting to get the idea. Fenestra the Magnifcat runs the Hotel Deucalion, and she is as unfiltered and snarky as we know all cats to be.

Aslan is not your typical housecat. The “Great Lion” is regal, mysterious, authoritative, and anything but tame. The King of Narnia protects and guides the Pevensie children — and who wouldn’t want a magical talking Lion on their side?

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by J.K. Rowling

In the wizarding world there is no shortage of feline friends…or friends that have half-turned themselves into felines. But we’ll refrain from any spoilers! For a cat that “was either a very big cat or quite a small tiger,” refer to Hermione’s cat, Crookshanks. While Ron’s rat, Scabbers, may not be a big fan of the half-kneazle, he’s a faithful, furry companion who might get a little rambunctious but helps sniff out deception and protect Hermione and her friends.

The Wizards of Once by Cressida Cowell

From the start of this story Kingcat, a Snowcat, is described as “far too regal for his cheeky master Xar.” But isn’t that all cats? So many of them walk with a confidence built to match their curiosity. Just because this giant arctic lynx of a creature is quite a bit more regal than one of the main characters, doesn’t make him any less of a purrfect companion.

The Cricket in Times Square by George Selden

When Chester the cricket finds himself in New York City, Harry the Cat, along with Tucker the Mouse, is there to show him around. Harry knows the city like the back of his paw — plus he’s even friends with a mouse! That’s one calm cat! Harry will be there for you, whether it’s finding the best leftovers this side of the Hudson, or encouraging Chester to follow his heart.

Sabriel by Garth Nix

Mogget is a small white cat…usually. There is way more to this mysterious being than meets the (cat)eye, but it makes him all the more intriguing of a character.

A Mango-Shaped Space by Wendy Mass

An important part of main character Mia’s life, Mango the cat shows that sometimes animal friends help us cope with difficult situations in life, but they can also teach us some of life’s biggest — and toughest — lessons.

The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot

Fat Louie is a feline friend fit for a queen…or at least a princess. He’s been by Mia’s side since before her royal makeover, although there is a distinct possibility he has always assumed he himself was quite regal.

The title character of this laugh-out-loud young adult series is “half domestic tabby, half Scottish wildcat.” And there’s a possibility he’s after the dog next door.