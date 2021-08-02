Adventure Time! The Best Books for Your Little Explorer
All aboaaaard! It’s time to take a trip to imagination station! Is your little reader stuck in the house on a rainy day, or craving a big adventure at bedtime? I know I can always count on a good picture book to make a day go from ordinary to extraordinary! Kids have incredible imaginations, and it’s so important to encourage that creative spirit. From stroller rides through the city to a quest across the high seas, these picture books are all about escapades that will excite your young reader.
Faraway Things
by Dave Eggers
Illustrated by Kelly Murphy
An evocative, classic-feeling adventure tale about a boy and his sword, and how giving away something precious leads to an even more important discovery.
Lucian’s father called them faraway things, those mysterious objects orphaned upon the windswept shore, their stories long lost in the shroud of ocean fog. Lucian’s discovery on the beach this particular day, though, is no ordinary faraway thing. It’s a cutlass: strong, shiny, and powerful. As its history comes to light, Lucian faces a choice: cling to the sword he loves or accept a gift that shines farther, wider, and deeper than he could have ever dreamed.
Strollercoaster
by Matt Ringler
Illustrated by Raul the Third
Illustrated by Elaine Bay
This joyous romp through the neighborhood celebrates the bond between a father and a child, illustrated by an award-winning artist team.
Buckle up as a toddler's tantrum is cleverly averted when a loving dad transforms an everyday neighborhood stroll into an extraordinary adventure, reminding us that all you need to chase away a bad mood is love and a little bit of imagination.
The Great Whipplethorp Bug Collection
by Ben Brashares
by Elizabeth Bergeland
Enjoy this witty, heartwarming exploration of father-son relationships and growing up male in today's culture through the lens of a boy yearning to forge his own identity.
Chuck Whipplethorp has a lot to live up to. He is Charles Whipplethorp the Fifth after all, named after his seriously cool ancestors who were explorers, soldiers, and scientists—his grandpa even discovered a new species of insect! One day Chuck looks at his stay-at-home dad, huddled over his laptop, and asks: "Dad . . . when I grow up, am I going to be as boring as you?" With a little help from his nurturing father, Chuck finds his own source of strength and individuality through creativity, and helps him to discover that "greatness" comes in many forms.
Saturday
by Oge Mora
Join a mother and daughter on an up-and-down journey that reminds them of what’s best about Saturdays: precious time together.
Today would be special. Today would be splendid. It was Saturday! But sometimes, the best plans don’t work out exactly the way you expect….
In this heartfelt and universal story, a mother and daughter look forward to their special Saturday routine together every single week. But this Saturday, one thing after another goes wrong–ruining storytime, salon time, picnic time, and the puppet show they’d been looking forward to going to all week. Mom is nearing a meltdown…until her loving daughter reminds her that being together is the most important thing of all.
Mermaid and Me
by Soosh
A heartwarming celebration of friendship between a mermaid and a human girl.
A young girl has always loved Mermaids. Every day she wishes she could be friends with one. And on one magical day, her wish comes true.
Nestled on the beach, a place between their two worlds, these unlikely friends discover imaginative ways to go on many adventures. But will one stormy night drive them apart?
We're Going on a Pumpkin Hunt
by Goldie Hawk
Illustrated by Angie Rozelaar
In this delightful twist on a popular folk song, three trick-or-treaters go on a spooky adventure to find a pumpkin!
We’re going on a pumpkin hunt.
We’re going to find a big one.
What a beautiful night!
We’re not scared.
Three trick-or-treaters are looking for the perfect pumpkin on a beautiful, Halloween night. They have to make their way through some sticky cobwebs, flying bats, and even a dark, spooky house! But they’re not scared. The trick-or-treaters eventually find their pumpkin and…a ghost!