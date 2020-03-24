Authors Who Write Both Middle Grade and Young Adult Books

There is something really special about having an author whose books you can grow with. For me, that was the Harry Potter series. Many authors write both middle grade and young adult books, meaning that even as your children get older, they don’t have to say farewell to their favorite writers! If you’ve got a budding book worm and are eager to get them hooked on an author, check out these great options:

Brandy Colbert

12-year-old Alberta has grown up the only black girl in her small California town. When a new family moves in across the street, Alberta is thrilled to find that not only are they black, they have a daughter, Edie, who is her same age too! This heartwarming story of friendship and discovery is one that will stick with you for years to come.

Suzette wants be there to support her step-brother, Lionel, who was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. However, things are becoming more and more difficult as she finds herself falling for the SAME. EXACT. GIRL. AS. HER. BROTHER. Eek! Not only is this story beautifully told, it features great representation in a way that feels both natural and compassionate.

Chris Colfer

A TALE OF MAGIC… takes place in the same universe as Chris Colfer’s The Land of Stories series and tells the story of Brystal Evergreen, a girl who discovers that she is a fairy and can do magic! This book is perfect for those who love stories full of adventure, magic, and wonder.

When Cash Carter, a famous TV actor, joins four fans on a cross-country road trip, they find themselves on a wacky adventure, getting into all sorts of crazy mishaps along the way. This story may not be super realistic, but it will have you laughing from beginning to end!

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize, tells the true tale of her fight for girls to have the right to an education in Pakistan, and the terrorists who tried to silence her. In this edition, Malala’s story has been adapted for a younger audience and inspires young readers through her remarkable persistence to make a difference in the lives of girls around the world. This is by far one of my favorite memoirs!

Malala Yousafzai shares what it is like to be an “Internally Displaced Person”, as well as the stories of other refugee girls around the world she has met throughout her travels. A very relevant topic today, these stories become windows into the lives of those who have had to leave behind their homes and communities, and serves as a reminder that everyone deserves a place they can call their own.

Holly Black

The Spiderwick Chronicles, co-authored with Tony DiTerlizzi, starts with THE FIELD GUIDE. After moving into a creepy mansion with their mom, Jared, twin brother Simon, and older sister Mallory notice strange things happening around them. But when Jared finds an old book in the attic, all the odd happenings begin to make sense: Faeries exist, and they are running amuck here at Spiderwick Estate. This series is an absolute favorite of mine and I highly recommend it to those who also love Harry Potter!

In the first book, THE CRUEL PRINCE, we meet Jude, a human girl raised in Faerie with her two sisters by the man who murdered their parents. More than anything in the world, Jude wants to belong amongst the fey, who don’t all look favorably upon mortals. To gain the respect she desires, Jude must defy many, including the horrible Prince Cardan, to win a place at the Court.