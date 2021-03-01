Bedtime Books for Rowdy Kids Who Just Won’t Go to Sleep

As someone who used to stay up reading under the covers with a flashlight, I fully understand that many children will not be quite ready for bed when bedtime rolls around. Some children have a LOT of energy, and a bedtime story that acknowledges that energy (with some laughs to go along) can go a long way towards settling them down. Plus, getting to read together before bed is a great way to establish a habit, making reading and books a daily part of your child’s life. Even today, I still use reading as a nightly way to transition from the busy world around us to the world of dreams. Helping your child establish that habit will be a lifelong gift, and a great excuse to read some extraordinarily silly books aloud. For those marathon nights when you need more than just a single bedtime story to get the job done, check out these fantastic read alouds. You and your rowdy young reader will be ready to sleep in no time!

Bedtime Ballet Two satin slippers with bunny-ear toes and stripy pajamas are dreamy dance clothes . . . When the sun sets, the ballet can begin! From the first notes of the crickets’ outdoor orchestra to her grand finale indoors, one little girl glissés and jetés her way to bedtime. Rhyming verse, fun sound effects and elegant French words add delicious read-aloud flair to this delightful, dance-filled tale. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart