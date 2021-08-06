Best Book Friends! (aka BBFs)
Best friends are…well…the best! They often know you better than you know yourself. Best friends stick by your side through all of life’s ups and downs. They are there to make you laugh, or just sit quietly with you when you’re feeling low. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to find your group of friends where you feel like you can be yourself, but it’s worth it! Take a look at this list of book best friends who illustrate that no matter what, having a solid group of buddies is awesome.
Baloney and Friends
by Greg Pizzoli
In this easy-to-read graphic novel series from an award-winning creator, four funny animal friends and their wacky adventures "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories" (Dav Pilkey).
Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible Bizz the bumblebee, and grumpy Krabbit—he'd rather not be here, but what can you do?
In this graphic novel for newly independent readers, Baloney and friends step into the spotlight and embody all the charm of childhood in three short tales and three mini-comics that invite readers to join the fun! Giggle with Baloney as he performs some questionable magic, give him a boost when a case of the blues gets him down, cheer him on as he braves the swimming pool, and at the end, learn to draw all the characters with clear step-by-step instructions!
The Friend Ship
by Kat Yeh
Illustrated by Chuck Groenink
Cover design or artwork by Chuck Groenink
A heartwarming read-aloud story of friendship, adventure, and appreciating what you have.
Little Hedgehog is very lonely. But then she overhears passersby talking about something that gives her hope-something called a Friend Ship!
Hedgehog imagines a ship filled with friends of all kinds, and soon she's ready to hit the open seas in a boat of her own to track it down. Along the way, she meets other lonely animals eager to join her quest. They search north. They search south. They search east. But Hedgehog and her new friends can't find the Ship anywhere! Until she realizes she knows just where the Friend Ship is. . .
This heartwarming tale by Kat Yeh, with charming illustrations by Chuck Groenink, proves that sometimes, what you're searching for is right in front of you.
Kondo & Kezumi Are Not Alone
by David Goodner
Illustrated by Andrea Tsurumi
Fans of Ivy & Bean and Mercy Watson will love this story about best friends Kondo and Kezumi as they head home—only to realize there is an unexpected guest.
Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. They used to live on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and fluffle-bunnies. Since the surprise bottle washed ashore with a map containing the mysterious message: WE ARE NOT ALONE, Kondo and Kezumi have been traveling the seas, making new friends, and discovering more about themselves and their place in the world.
But now it's time for Kondo and Kezumi to head home. Except there's still time to see Tiny Island, make a pit stop at Dairy Isle, or even Donut island. And when Kondo and Kezumi arrive on their familiar shore, they are greeted with another boat anchored in their waters. Who could it be? Will Kondo and Kezumi be ready for a new guest on their island or is home finally changed for good?
David Goodner and Andrea Tsurumi team up for this illustrated chapter book series filled with charming quirks and unexpected discoveries. Packed with vibrant full-color art and paired with poignant text, this chapter book is ideal for emerging readers searching for adventure, friendship, and fun.
Chez Bob
by Bob Shea
From the hilarious author of Who Wet My Pants?, Unicorn Thinks He’s Pretty Great, and the Dinosaur Vs. series comes a kid-pleasing read-aloud about a devious alligator who learns to love!
Welcome to Chez Bob, which seems like a real restaurant…until you realize…it’s on an alligator’s NOSE! Bob’s got a hidden plan for his customers: “Birds will come to eat, but I will eat the birds!” As they fly in from all over the world to dine on Bob’s face, something starts to happen that takes the lazy, hungry reptile by surprise — the birds stay. “More yummy birds!” he rejoices — he’ll want for nothing! But when the time is right, will Bob make the right choice?
Comic genius Bob Shea cooks up a tasty tale that proves anyone, even hungry alligators, can have a change of heart and learn to be a good friend.
Jenny Mei Is Sad
by Tracy Subisak
With this educational and entertaining picture book, learn how to approach difficult emotions with compassion and understanding—and be the best friend you can be.
My friend Jenny Mei is sad. But you might not be able to tell.
Jenny Mei still smiles a lot. She makes everyone laugh. And she still likes blue Popsicles the best. But, her friend knows that Jenny Mei is sad, and does her best to be there to support her.
This beautifully illustrated book is perfect for introducing kids to the complexity of sadness, and to show them that the best way to be a good friend, especially to someone sad, is by being there for the fun, the not-fun, and everything in between.
YOU WILL BE MY FRIEND!
by Peter Brown
Today is the day the exuberant Lucy is going to make a new friend! But she finds it’s harder than she had thought–she accidentally ruins the giraffe’s breakfast and is much too big for the frogs’ pond. Just when she’s about to give up, an unexpected friend finds her, and loves her just the way she is.
This heartwarming story offers a unique and humor-filled spin on the all-important themes of persistence and friendship.
The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend
by Dan Santat
Dan Santat’s Caldecott Medal-winning The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend is a humorous and thoughtful celebration of friends.
This magical story begins on an island far away where an imaginary friend is born. He patiently waits his turn to be chosen by a real child, but when he is overlooked time and again, he sets off on an incredible journey to the bustling city, where he finally meets his perfect match and–at long last–is given his special name: Beekle.
The #1 New York Times bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator Dan Santat–creator of After the Fall and Are We There Yet?–combines classic storytelling with breathtaking art in an unforgettable tale about friendship, imagination, and the courage to find one’s place in the world.