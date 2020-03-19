Board Books That Will Make You And Your Kid Laugh

Being stuck inside is a wonderful time to create lasting memories by reading with your young ones! Some of my earliest memories are of spending time reading my favorite board books with my parents. And right now, as everyone could use a good laugh, I’ve gathered a list of board books that will make both you and your kids giggle!

by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen; illustrated by Noah Z. Jones

Before you ask—the answer is no, this story has nothing to do with the game Duck, Duck, Goose. A couple of ducks (both named Duck) are getting ready to throw a party, but Moose keeps accidently getting underfoot and messing things up. When Moose runs off, it’s up to the two ducks to go find him and bring him back to the party. This giggle-inducing book is certain to become a new family favorite!

by Jabari Asim; illustrated by LeUyen Pham

WHOESE TOES ARE THOSE? is a brightly illustrated book inspired by the ever popular “This Little Piggy” game. Both WHOSE TOES ARE THOSE and WHOSE KNEES ARE THESE? are full of interactive and entertaining rhyming fun—perfect for spending quality time with your toddlers.

by Nancy E Shaw; illustrated by Margot Apple

A group of sheep-y friends go out for a drive one day and have a few bumps along the way. This silly story is full of adorable illustrations that will never fail to delight! And if you enjoy this book, there are six more, including SHEEP IN A SHOP, SHEEP OUT TO EAT, and SHEEP TAKE A HIKE. These were my absolute favorites when I was little, so I highly recommend!

by Mary Ann Hoberman; illustrated by Nadine Bernard Westcott

Laugh and sing your way through these well-known nursery rhymes, now available in board books, perfect for your little one’s bitty hands! Both of these classic rhymes are brought to life with Nadine Bernard Westcott’s cute, colorful illustrations.

by Todd Parr

Perfect for the animal lover in all of us, DOGGY KISSES 123 will have your child laughing while learn to count through ten adorable and slobbery dogs. I am such a big fan of Todd Parr’s bold and distinctive illustrations and know you will be too!

by Alison Murray

This is the story of a baby dinosaur hatched in a family of ducks. No one in his family seems to mind that he doesn’t quite look like the others… in fact, they don’t seem to notice he’s any different at all! The perfect mix of heartwarming and goofy, you and your kid will cheer on Dino Duckling as he finds his own ways of fitting in.

by Soosh

This is the perfect book for dad and kid to read together. Soosh’s whimsical illustrations celebrating the relationship between a GIANT dad and his little girl will capture your heart and entertain your child. (pssssst… this would also make a fantastic Father’s Day gift!)