Books About Anxiety & Relaxation Techniques

A groovy jellyfish helps a scared-of-everything sardine learn to take its problems in stride in this humorous picture book about wiggling your worries away. With the help of a few awesome dance moves your little ones will learn to face their fears in this feel story.

When a sardine who's scared of everything loses its handbook for staying safe in the sea, it goes into total panic mode. But right as big, scary shadows are surrounding it, the sardine runs into a jellyfish preaching the wisdom of wiggling your worries away. Try it! Wiggle up...wiggle down ...wiggle all around! When you're done, your problems might not seem so enormous—and those scary shadows might turn out to be friends!