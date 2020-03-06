Books Featuring Amazing Women

I am so excited to have “Amazing Women” as the topic for my first post on this blog! Did you know that March is Women’s History Month and this coming Sunday, March 8 is International Women’s Day? And while here at LBYR we like to celebrate women every day, I thought now would be a perfect time to share some of my favorite books featuring real (and a few fictional) powerhouse ladies!

Perfect for readers who love STEM and the movie Hidden Figures!

by Suzanne Slade; illustrated by Veronica Miller Jamison

Katherine knew it wasn’t right that African Americans didn’t have the same rights and opportunities as others, and she also knew that—even though she was a girl—she was just as smart and capable as anyone else. Proving it to everyone who ever doubted her, Katherine rocketed through school to join NASA, where her math skills helped send the first humans to outer space! BLAST OFF!

Perfect for readers who love beautiful illustrations!

by Yvonne Lin

This inspiring book is overflowing with powerful stories of remarkable superwomen throughout history and around the world. Easily enjoyed by readers young and old, The A-Z of Wonder Women will motivate you to take a stand and make a change.

Perfect for imaginative readers!

by Malala Yousafzai; illustrated by Kerascoët

Growing up in Pakistan, Malala used to wish for a magic pencil that would bring happiness and solve the problems she saw in her city each day. However, as Malala got older, she discovered that if her wish wasn’t going to come true then she wouldn’t give up, she would just have to work extra hard to solve these problems without magic.

Perfect for readers who love the Notorious RBG!

by Debby Levy; illustrated by Elizabeth Baddeley

If just that is not enough to convince you: Supreme Court Justice and American Jew, Ruth Bader Ginsburg both experienced and witnessed discrimination from a young age. This discrimination sparked her need to stand up for her beliefs, leading to the eradication of many of the inequalities ingrained in the U.S. justice system. Follow RBG’s story in this picture book highlighting her famous dissents.

Perfect for readers who love going against the grain!

by Barb Rosenstock; illustrated by Elizabeth Baddeley

Everyone knew Abigail was different. She was always outspoken, getting involved in matters often left to the men. As the FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States), Abigail continued to use her voice to advise her husband, President John Adams.

Perfect for readers with an entrepreneurial spirit!

by Jennifer Torres

When Griselda (or just “Geez”, as she prefers)’s father’s business fails, she loses not just her home, but her confidence and trust in her parents as well. However, instead of dwelling on what she has lost, Geez follows her brilliant older sister Maribel to sell Alma Cosmetics in hopes of winning enough money to help ignite her dad’s business.

Perfect for readers who believe in the power of art!

by Cecil Castellucci; Jim Rugg

Jane, an artsy misfit, is forced to move to the suburbs after getting caught in the middle of a terrorist attack in her big city. Despite her initial misgivings about her new life, Jane meets a group of fellow oddballs at her school who all happen to all share her name. Together they form a club named People Loving Art In Neighborhoods—or P.L.A.I.N. for short—to speak out to their community through art bombing. (If you’ve never heard of “sweater bombing” you should Google it right now, because it is awesome.)

Perfect for sports loving readers!

by Matt Christopher

Women! Soccer! Team work! Back-to-back wins (and fourth-time world champions)! Need I say any more?

Perfect for older readers!

by Marjane Satrapi; translated by Mattias Ripa

This graphic novel/memoir was an assigned reading for a literature class I took my senior year of high school and I still love recommending it to people today because it is such an important story. Author Marjane Satrapi tells the story of her childhood in Tehran, Iran between the ages of six to fourteen, and what it was like growing up during the Islamic Revolution. Satrapi’s story is both eye-opening and educational, while still being funny and inspirational.