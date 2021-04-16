Books that lean into that Springtime feeling!
As I write this, we are on track to have the warmest day of the year thus far in the Pacific Northwest! The birds are chirping out my window, and it feels so nice to see the sun again after a long, soggy winter. How better to celebrate the blooming flowers, freshly turned gardens, baby animals, and warmer weather than by reading bright spring stories with your children? (Just be warned, these books all have the tendency to incite an urge for rolling around in the grass, flower sniffing, and bunny hopping.)
You're My Little Chickadee
by Sandra Magsamen
Any book that features a tactile element is an automatic winner! Your young one will be enthralled with this adorable springtime chick.
You are my little chickadee.
You mean everything in the world to me!
Celebrate springtime with a cuddly chick! Featuring sturdy board book pages and a soft felt feather that adds interactivity to every page, this is the perfect book to share with little ones.
The Spring Book
by Todd Parr
I love Todd Parr, you love Todd Parr, we ALL love Todd Parr! And in typical Todd Parr fashion, bright colors and bold illustrations ring in the spring in this brand-new book that you and your kid will want to read and giggle through over and over. The Spring Book features the many things that make this season special, including (my favorite) International Women’s Day!
Birds are singing and everyone is sneezing because Spring is here!
The Spring Book captures a variety of moments that encompasses this season. From rolling down hills or dancing in the rain, to celebrating mothers and honoring heroes everywhere, Todd Parr shows readers with simplicity and universal accessibility the delights of Spring.
Alpaca Lunch
by Jennifer Churchman
by John Churchman
Everyone who knows me knows that I love animals—especially alpacas. So much so that my parents took me to an alpaca farm for my birthday this past year. That being said, this book is a must-read for all the young animal lovers! I mean, how can you say no to that floofy little face?
Poppy the alpaca is excited to discover new plants, fruits, and vegetables growing around Moonrise Farm. She tries dandelions in the spring, strawberries in the summer, pumpkins in the fall, and so much more! But when a frost arrives, Poppy can’t find any more tasty treats. What happened to the mint and flowers? Where did the apples and squash go? What will she eat for lunch? Lucky for Poppy, someone has filled the barn to the brim with a surprise that she and her animal friends can eat all winter long.
Alpaca Lunch encourages healthy eating and trying new foods as the animals explore an array of colorful fruits and vegetables–some that kids may never have seen before! This charming story by John and Jennifer Churchman features real animals on their bustling Vermont farm including a herd of adorable alpacas, as well as fan favorites from The SheepOver, Brave Little Finn, and A Farm for Maisie.
Michelle's Garden
by Sharee Miller
Inspired First Lady Michelle Obama’s garden, my family started a garden of our own nine years ago! We have four large planting boxes we fill each spring with delicious herbs and vegetables. (My favorite is the tomatoes.) Just like First Lady Michelle Obama, we didn’t have much gardening experience beforehand, but with a little dirt, seeds, and lots of teamwork, anything can grow!
Former First Lady Michelle Obama had an idea. A big, inspiring, and exciting idea! She would grow the largest kitchen garden ever at the White House. This wouldn't be easy, since she'd never gardened before: Where should she start? What tools did she need? What would she plant?
Everyone needs help when they're learning something for the first time, even the first lady of the United States. So she gathered the help of local students, the White House staff, and even President Barack Obama. Together, they wouldn't just grow a garden—they would inspire a nation!
I Sang You Down from the Stars
by Tasha Spillett-Sumner
Illustrated by Michaela Goade
While not strictly a spring book, I Sang You Down from the Stars, definitely gives that springtime feeling! The stunningly lush, vibrant illustrations will suck you right into the story. Don’t be surprised when you and your little one feel inspired to go outside and take in the wonder of the land and sky that surrounds you.
As she waits for the arrival of her new baby, a mother-to-be gathers gifts to create a sacred bundle. A white feather, cedar and sage, a stone from the river . . .
Each addition to the bundle will offer the new baby strength and connection to tradition, family, and community. As they grow together, mother and baby will each have gifts to offer each other.
Tasha Spillett-Sumner and Michaela Goade, two Indigenous creators, bring beautiful words and luminous art together in a resonant celebration of the bond between mother and child.
William Wakes Up
by Linda Ashman
Illustrated by Chuck Groenink
Cover design or artwork by Chuck Groenink
Come on sleepy heads, it’s springtime! Time to wake up and get out of bed—there’s so much work to do! Even if where you live doesn’t feel like spring quite yet, William Wakes Up will remind you that sunnier days are just around the corner.
William and his animal friends have had the whole winter to nap. Now it’s time for them to wake up and welcome a very special guest. There’s lots to do to get ready, from scrubbing the floors to decorating the house to baking a tasty treat. But it’s so hard to leave a cozy bed. . . . Will everyone get up in time to do their part?
This book’s gentle rhymes and humorous illustrations full of signs of spring will make it a little easier to wait for the first warm days of the season.
The Great Whipplethorp Bug Collection
by Ben Brashares
by Elizabeth Bergeland
After a long winter, all we want to do is get outside to explore! And after reading The Great Whipplethorp Bug Collection you and your kid will be inspired to use your imagination to turn your explorations into the grandest of adventures. Just be sure to bring lots of jars for collecting artifacts along the way, of course! (I like to collect rocks on all of my adventures.)
Chuck Whipplethorp has a lot to live up to. He is Charles Whipplethorp the Fifth after all, named after his seriously cool ancestors who were explorers, soldiers, and scientists—his grandpa even discovered a new species of insect! One day Chuck looks at his stay-at-home dad, huddled over his laptop, and asks: "Dad . . . when I grow up, am I going to be as boring as you?" With a little help from his nurturing father, Chuck finds his own source of strength and individuality through creativity, and helps him to discover that "greatness" comes in many forms.
The Great Whipplethorp Bug Collection offers a multigenerational family portrait with humor and heart, while unpacking gender roles and acknowledging the universal desire young readers feel to belong and make a mark in the world.