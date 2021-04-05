Books that Spark Joy
With so much happening in the world, in can be a challenge for children (and parents) to focus on the now. Finding joy in everyday moments and treasuring that joy is wonderful skill to cultivate. And reading together is an incredible tool to help cultivate it! Setting aside a little time to read together each day will give you and your young readers something to appreciate each and every day. Here’s a list of books that will spark joy when you read them together with your kids!
Spark
by Ani Castillo
With the whimsy of Oliver Jeffers, the accessibility of Todd Parr, and empowerment of Peter Reynolds, this crossover gift book invites readers to ponder and celebrate the magic of being alive. Beginning with the birth of a baby, the story takes the reader on a journey through life, navigates the ups and downs, and culminates in a deeply satisfying sense of the wonder and awe in being human.
Scarlet's Tale
by Audrey Vernick
Illustrated by Peter Jarvis
Celebrate the power of differences with this funny and heartwarming children’s book about a little girl who faces her fears on the first day of school — and learns to love what makes her unique. Born a bit different than expected, Scarlet has always embraced her uniqueness. When she starts preschool, though, she finds it can be a little scary to stand out from the crowd. But with the help of some new friends, Scarlet’s infectious enthusiasm has everyone celebrating what makes her special!
I'll Meet You in Your Dreams
by Jessica Young
Illustrated by Rafael Lopez
This poetic and tender story celebrates the parent-and-child bond in its many forms and offers gentle assurance of love across a lifetime. Two parents' dreams of the future with their children—from early dependence for nourishment and basic needs, to the parent as home base for a child in later life—mirror an always-changing but unbreakable relationship.
Sail
by Dorien Brouwers
Out at sea anything can happen: whether trials or triumphs, there are infinite possibilities to explore once we leave the shore. And what lies under the water's surface, in the darkest depths, can often lead to the most beautiful discoveries. With gentle wisdom and dynamic art that will sweep you away, remarkable debut talent Dorien Brouwers beckons us to climb aboard and discover the courage, grit, and resilience that resides within us all. Ideal for all ages and filled with universal themes, the story also features a set of questions at the end that will invite parent-child conversations and encourage readers to explore their own life journeys.
The Magical Yet
by Angela DiTerlizzi
Illustrated by Lorena Alvarez
Cover design or artwork by Lorena Alvarez
Each of us, from the day we’re born, is accompanied by a special companion–the Yet. Can’t tie your shoes? Yet! Can’t ride a bike? Yet! Can’t play the bassoon? Don’t worry, Yet is there to help you out. The Magical Yet is the perfect tool for parents and educators to turn a negative into a positive when helping children cope with the inevitable difficult learning moments we all face. Whether a child or an adult, this encouraging and uplifting book reminds us that we all have things we haven’t learned…yet!
Saturday
by Oge Mora
In this heartfelt and universal story, a mother and daughter look forward to their special Saturday routine together every single week. But this Saturday, one thing after another goes wrong–ruining storytime, salon time, picnic time, and the puppet show they’d been looking forward to going to all week. Mom is nearing a meltdown…until her loving daughter reminds her that being together is the most important thing of all.