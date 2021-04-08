Books That Will Help Cure Your Travel Fever
It’s getting warmer. Kids and caregivers alike are itching to get away, to go somewhere – anywhere. While that could happen sooner than we thought as it stands right now, we are still in the house and that’s okay because you can still be transported from the comfort of your couch. We have put together a fun list of books that will whisk you away on a tranquil vacation or a fantastic journey.
Sail
by Dorien Brouwers
Sail away with this dazzlingly illustrated debut about sailing through the journey of life!
Out at sea anything can happen: whether trials or triumphs, there are infinite possibilities to explore once we leave the shore. And what lies under the water's surface, in the darkest depths, can often lead to the most beautiful discoveries.
With gentle wisdom and dynamic art that will sweep you away, remarkable debut talent Dorien Brouwers beckons us to climb aboard and discover the courage, grit, and resilience that resides within us all. Ideal for all ages and filled with universal themes, the story also features a set of questions at the end that will invite parent-child conversations and encourage readers to explore their own life journeys.
Are We There Yet?
by Dan Santat
"Are we there yet?" Every person who has ever been a car at some point has heard this classic kid question on a long car ride – and after reading this astonishingly inventive new book (that even turns upside down for several pages!), you'll never look at being bored the same way again.
Let's face it: everyone knows that car rides can be boring. And when things get boring, time slows down. In this book, a boy feels time slowing down so much that it starts going backward--into the time of pirates! Of princesses! Of dinosaurs! The boy was just trying to get to his grandmother's birthday party, but instead he's traveling through Ancient Egypt and rubbing shoulders with Ben Franklin. When time flies, who knows where--or when--he'll end up.
Arthur's Family Vacation
by Marc Brown
It’s ARTHUR! Join everyone’s favorite aardvark as he goes on vacation with his family. Arthur's family vacation is all wet-it's pouring rain! Arthur has to take charge and finds new things for his family to do-like go to Gatorville. Maybe family vacation isn't so bad after all!
Aliens on Vacation
by Clete Barrett Smith
Illustrated by Christian Slade
Uncover a new world with Scrub as he spends his summer with his hippie grandmother in "Middle of Nowhere," Washington, even though he isn’t at all happy about. When he arrives at her Intergalactic Bed & Breakfast, he's not surprised by its 1960s-meets-Star Wars decor; but he is surprised by the weird looking guests. It turns out that each room in the inn is a portal and his grandma is the gatekeeper, allowing aliens to vacation on Earth. She desperately needs Scrub's help with disguising the tourists as humans. As if that weren't difficult enough, the town sheriff is already suspicious of Granny. One wrong move and Scrub could blow Grandma's cover, forcing the B&B to shut down forever. And when it comes to aliens, every move seems wrong . . .
Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow
by Jessica Townsend
Fall in love with this breathtaking, enchanting series about a cursed girl who escapes death and finds herself in a magical world–but is then tested beyond her wildest imagination. Morrigan Crow is cursed. Having been born on Eventide, the unluckiest day for any child to be born, she’s blamed for all local misfortunes, from hailstorms to heart attacks–and, worst of all, the curse means that Morrigan is doomed to die at midnight on her eleventh birthday.
But as Morrigan awaits her fate, a strange and remarkable man named Jupiter North appears. Chased by black-smoke hounds and shadowy hunters on horseback, he whisks her away into the safety of a secret, magical city called Nevermoor.
It’s then that Morrigan discovers Jupiter has chosen her to contend for a place in the city’s most prestigious organization: the Wundrous Society. In order to join, she must compete in four difficult and dangerous trials against hundreds of other children, each with an extraordinary talent that sets them apart–an extraordinary talent that Morrigan insists she does not have. To stay in the safety of Nevermoor for good, Morrigan will need to find a way to pass the tests–or she’ll have to leave the city to confront her deadly fate.
Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch
by Julie Abe
Travel with Eva Evergreen, a young witch who must pass a coming-of-age quest to earn the rank of Novice Witch before her thirteenth birthday or risk losing her magic forever in this enchanting fantasy. For most young witches and wizards, it’s a simple enough test, the only problem? Eva only has a pinch of magic. She summons heads of cabbage instead of flowers and gets a sunburn instead of calling down rain. And to add insult to injury, whenever she overuses her magic, she falls asleep.
When she lands in the tranquil coastal town of Auteri, the residents expect a powerful witch, not a semi-magical girl. So Eva comes up with a plan: set up a magical repair shop to aid Auteri and prove she’s worthy. She may have more blood than magic, but her “semi-magical fixes” repair the lives of the townspeople in ways they never could have imagined. Only, Eva’s bit of magic may not be enough when the biggest magical storm in history threatens the town she’s grown to love. Eva must conjure up all of the magic, bravery, and cleverness she can muster or Auteri and her dreams of becoming a witch will wash away with the storm.
The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell
by Chris Colfer
Alex and Conner Bailey’s world is about to change, in this fast-paced adventure that uniquely combines our modern day world with the enchanting realm of classic fairy tales.
The Land of Stories tells the tale of twins Alex and Conner. Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, they leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with fairy tale characters they grew up reading about.
But after a series of encounters with witches, wolves, goblins, and trolls alike, getting back home is going to be harder than they thought.
The Wizards of Once
by Cressida Cowell
Travel to the warring worlds where Wizards and Warriors collide in a thrilling and enchanting adventure.
Once there were Wizards, who were Magic, and Warriors, who were not. But Xar, son of the King of Wizards, can’t cast a single spell. And Wish, daughter of the Warrior Queen, has a banned magical object of her own. When they collide in the wildwood, on the trail of a deadly witch, it’s the start of a grand adventure that just might change the fabric of their worlds.
With Cressida Cowell’s trademark wit, and stunning combination of action, adventure, heart, humor, and incredible artwork, The Wizards of Once will transport and enchant readers.
The Silver Arrow
by Lev Grossman
Ride along with Kate and her younger brother Tom as they leave their dull, uninteresting lives behind when Kate gets the most astonishing gift for her 11th birthday. Mysterious and highly irresponsible Uncle Herbert, whom she's never even met before, surprises her with the most unexpected, exhilarating, inappropriate birthday present of all time: a colossal steam locomotive called the Silver Arrow.
Kate and Tom's parents want to send it right back where it came from. But Kate and Tom have other ideas — and so does the Silver Arrow — and soon they're off to distant lands along magical rail lines in the company of an assortment of exotic animals who, it turns out, can talk. With only curiosity, excitement, their own resourcefulness and the thrill of the unknown to guide them, Kate and Tom are on the adventure of a lifetime . . . and who knows? They just might end up saving the world after all.
This thrilling fantasy adventure will not only entertain young readers but inspire them to see the beautiful, exciting, and precious world around them with new eyes.