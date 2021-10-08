Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
September 15th-October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month, and this time of year celebrates the influence and contributions of Hispanic Americans in the history and culture of the United States. We celebrate the lives of leaders, activists, artists, and many more trailblazers who make the country what it is today! But it’s also important to celebrate the current figures who are continuing to make waves and make progress. To kick off the last half of Hispanic Heritage Month, here are some books from Hispanic creators that celebrate life, culture, love and joy!
Strollercoaster
by Matt Ringler
Illustrated by Raul the Third
Illustrated by Elaine Bay
This joyous romp through the neighborhood celebrates the bond between a father and a child, illustrated by an award-winning artist team.
Brought to brilliantly-colored, kinetic life by award-winning artists Raúl the Third and Elaine Bay, Strollercoaster sings with details of a diverse and vibrant urban neighborhood bursting with life, enhanced by Spanish words embedded in the art. It's the best ride in town!
Dragonboy
by Fabio Napoleoni
Reminiscent of Pete the Cat and Llama Llama, Dragonboy begins a new series about a curious, imaginative, playful little boy and his band of lovable stuffed animal friends.
Dragonboy is curious. He is playful, pensive, and kind. More than anything, he is himself: an imaginative little boy who loves to be a dragon. His stuffed animal friends—Darwin, Yellow Kitty, Simon, and Drako—are always by his side as he explores and discovers something new. Because the best part of an adventure is being with the ones who know you best.
The first in a new series, Dragonboy is the friend every child has been waiting for, a little boy full of empathy and joy who's ready to discover anything and everything our wonderful world has to offer.
I'll Meet You in Your Dreams
by Jessica Young
Illustrated by Rafael Lopez
A heartwarming text honoring the ever-evolving relationship of a parent and child across time, with visually striking art by bestselling and award-winning artist Rafael López.
Stef Soto, Taco Queen
by Jennifer Torres
A heartwarming and charming debut novel about family, friends, and finding your voice all wrapped up in a warm tortilla.
Estefania "Stef" Soto is itching to shake off the onion-and-cilantro embrace of Tia Perla, her family's taco truck. She wants nothing more than for Papi to get a normal job and for Tia Perla to be a distant memory. Then maybe everyone at school will stop seeing her as the Taco Queen.
But when her family's livelihood is threatened, and it looks like her wish will finally come true, Stef surprises everyone (including herself) by becoming the truck's unlikely champion. In this fun and heartfelt novel, Stef will discover what matters most and ultimately embrace an identity that even includes old Tia Perla.
The Fresh New Face of Griselda
by Jennifer Torres
A moving coming-of-age novel about one girl's struggles after her parents lose their home, and her journey to find hope in family and friendship.
Griselda "Geez" Zaragoza has a love for beautiful things, like her collection of vintage teacups and the flower garden she and her dad planted in the front yard. But when his business fails, Griselda loses not just her home, but also her confidence and her trust in her unflappable parents.
Tagging along with big sister Maribel, who postponed college for a job selling Alma Cosmetics, Geez dreams up a way to reclaim the life she thinks she lost. If she can sell enough tubes of glistening, glittery Alma lip gloss, she'll win a cash prize that could help jump start her dad's business.
With ups and downs along the way, Geez will discover that beauty isn't just lost or found, but made and remade.