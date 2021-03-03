Books to Distract Your Kids While You’re on a Zoom Call

Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. Kondo is perfectly content at home. Kezumi is as curious as can be! They don’t seem like a good pair but they match in all the ways that count. They lived on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and fluffle-bunnies. When a surprise bottle washes ashore, they discover a map with a mysterious message: WE ARE NOT ALONE. Kezumi wants to follow the map and explore the world. Kondo wants to stay home and pick fruit from the fruit tree and berries from the berry bushes. But once Kezumi builds the perfect boat, the best friends set sail together to see . . . well, they don't know!

