Books to Help You Prep for Spring

Little bugs are hustling and bustling as they get ready for spring! Just like the busy communities we’re a part of, when we look closer at these little creatures, we see a whole new world open up. It definitely makes us all appreciate the wonderful world of bugs a little bit more!

Secret cities buzz and bustle

with itty-bitty hard work hustle.

Crouch down low—hush. You’ll see

how bugs build a community!

Ready with their magnifying glass, camera, and scrapbook, two young sisters head into nature to discover all the bugs they can. And these critters are hard at work! From carpenter ants chewing up old trees (like builders clearing a construction site) to butterflies spreading pollen (like gardeners planting seeds) to crickets making beautiful sounds (like musicians playing instruments), bugs belong to a busy world just like people.

With amazingly detailed photographic illustrations of realistic creatures and environments—created with coffee grounds, flower petals, foam footballs, and more—and a bouncy, rhyming text, Hustle Bustle Bugs will have young readers looking more closely at the grass, leaves, and trees around them—and appreciating the community they share!