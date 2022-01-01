Books with Giving Tree Vibes

Sometimes we don’t appreciate everything our friends do for us. Noa learns this lesson just like the boy in The Giving Tree.

Noa LOVES Teddy. But Teddy is ALWAYS tired! Why is Teddy always too sleepy to play with Noa during the day? It turns out that Teddy has a good reason, and Noa is in the dark about what’s happening behind the scenes at night…when Teddy works tirelessly to protect his little boy from a colorful ensemble of unwelcome nighttime visitors!