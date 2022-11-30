Build Your Middle Grade Adventure, We'll Give You a Book Rec!Your adventure can begin anywhere, at any time. You just have lookout for it. But, while you’re waiting for yours to begin, why not study up on the great adventure stories of our time (according to me!).So, choose your ideal conditions, and I’ll give you the perfect book to prepare you for all current and future adventures.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/samira-ahmed/amira-hamza-the-war-to-save-the-worlds/9780316540483/">Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds</a> by Samira AhmedI just knew you were going to get this one! This is an epic adventure. Afterall, human life hangs in the balance. But siblings Amira and Hamza can get the job done! I think…I guess you’ll have to read the book to find out.On the day of a rare super blue blood moon eclipse, twelve-year-old Amira and her little brother, Hamza, can’t stop their bickering while attending a special exhibit on medieval Islamic astronomy. While stargazer Amira is wowed by the amazing gadgets, a bored Hamza wanders off, stumbling across the mesmerizing and forbidden Box of the Moon. Amira can only watch in horror as Hamza grabs the defunct box and it springs to life, setting off a series of events that could shatter their world—literally.Suddenly, day turns to night, everyone around Amira and Hamza falls under a sleep spell, and a chunk of the moon breaks off, hurtling toward them at lightning speed, as they come face-to-face with two otherworldly creatures: jinn.The jinn reveal that the siblings have a role to play in an ancient prophecy. Together, they must journey to the mystical land of Qaf, battle a great evil, and end a civil war to prevent the moon—the stopper between realms—from breaking apart and unleashing terrifying jinn, devs, and ghuls onto earth. Or they might have to say goodbye to their parents and life as they know it, forever.…<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/chris-colfer/the-land-of-stories-the-wishing-spell/9780316453462/">The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell</a> by Chris ColferThis one’s a classic! Twins Alex and Conner find themselves pulled into a magical world, an enchanting world with fairy tale characters. But with fairy tales come the bad guys that Alex and Conner must escape from if they ever want to get home.Alex and Conner Bailey's world is about to change, in this fast-paced adventure that uniquely combines our modern day world with the enchanting realm of classic fairy tales.The Land of Stories tells the tale of twins Alex and Conner. Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, they leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with fairy tale characters they grew up reading about.But after a series of encounters with witches, wolves, goblins, and trolls alike, getting back home is going to be harder than they thought.This special ten-year anniversary edition of the book that launched the beloved worldwide phenomenon includes a personal note from the author and over 20 new full-color, full-page illustrations from series illustrator Brandon Dorman, making this the perfect gift for both new and returning fans! <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/amina-luqman-dawson/freewater/9780316056618/">Freewater</a> by Amina Luqman-DawsonCongratulations, you picked an incredible story! This riveting tale, inspired by history, follows an enslaved boy who runs away with his sister. This inspiring story of bravery and heartbreak brings adventure to real-world events.Under the cover of night, twelve-year-old Homer flees Southerland Plantation with his little sister Ada, unwillingly leaving their beloved mother behind. Much as he adores her and fears for her life, Homer knows there’s no turning back, not with the overseer on their trail. Through tangled vines, secret doorways, and over a sky bridge, the two find a secret community called Freewater, deep in the swamp.In this society created by formerly enslaved people and some freeborn children, Homer finds new friends, almost forgetting where he came from. But when he learns of a threat that could destroy Freewater, he crafts a plan to find his mother and help his new home.Deeply inspiring and loosely based on the history of maroon communities in the South, this is a striking tale of survival, adventure, friendship, and courage.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/ira-marcks/spirit-week/9780316278065/">Spirit Week</a> by Ira MarcksThis one’s great! It’s a little scary, very funny, and a graphic novel—which means there are lots of great images to look at. Suzy Hess and a pack of friends have a week to solve a mystery that envelops the hotel by her house and save her whole town. Yikes! Part mystery, part adventure, Spirit Week will have you on the edge of your seat.Aspiring engineer Suzy Hess is invited to the famous Underlook Hotel, domain of the reclusive horror writer Jack Axworth, in the mountains above her hometown of Estes Park, Colorado. Suzy thinks she’s there to tutor Jack’s son, Danny, but instead she finds herself investigating a local . that threatens the landmark hotel.With the help of Elijah Jones, an amateur filmmaker who thought he’d been asked to make a film about the so-called King of Horror; Rena Hallorann, the hotel’s caretaker; and Danny, who knows more than he’s letting on, Suzy sets out to solve the mystery at the heart of the Underlook, one that holds the town of Estes Park in its grasp. With only a week to save the hotel—and the town—the friends find themselves racing against time to uncover the shadows of the past.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/mari-mancusi/new-dragon-city/9780316376686/">New Dragon City</a> by Mari MancusiYou must be a classic adventure reader because what’s more adventurous than playing with—or fighting—dragons? The real question is: Are dragons the bad guys or the good guys? Find out in this exciting story about the dragon apocalypse.No one predicted the dragon apocalypse. The dragons came suddenly and decimated the world as we knew it, including New York City. Now, three years later, Noah, his hardcore survivalist father, and a ragtag group of survivors are barely scraping by in this new reality. Kids scavenge not only for materials in abandoned homes but also for leftover books at the library. Adults spend their time establishing a make-shift society and defending their shelter… with any means available. At least for the few months the dragons are hibernating, until it’s no longer safe aboveground.Noah has seen the damage these creatures can do firsthand. When it comes to dragons: It's kill or be killed. But a chance encounter between Noah and a young dragon forces him to question everything he thought he knew. With rumors spreading that there’s a group of survivors living in harmony with dragons instead of hiding underground, Noah teams up with his fire-breathing ally to find out if peace between humans and dragons is really possible. But the division runs deeper than scales versus skin because trying to follow his heart might just cost Noah his family too. If Noah and his father can’t see eye to eye, can he really get humans and dragons to?Who’s your sidekick?Where is your adventure taking place?How are you preparing for the big adventure?What’s the weather like?Most importantly, what’s your favorite color?