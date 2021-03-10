Bunny Books for Your Own Little Snuggle Bunny
We all know March means spring, and spring means BUNNIES. Growing up I was obsessed with wild bunnies. There was a family of wild rabbits that would hop through our yard each afternoon and drive our beagle crazy. Occasionally I would leave a few carrots outside overnight and was always amazed to find them gone in the morning. So, since it is officially bunny season, we have some great book recs you and your hippity-hoppity, snuggly little ones will be all over!
Bunny's Noisy Book
by Margaret Wise Brown
Illustrated by Lisa McCue
An irresistibly sweet springtime board book from the best-selling author of Good Night Moon and The Runaway Bunny.
One sunny morning, in a bright and busy meadow, Little Bunny wakes up. What does he hear? From the fluttering of birds' wings to the buzzing of bumblebees, the sounds of Spring are all around him. Brown's lyrical text and gentle question/answer format offer young children plenty of opportunity to chime right in! The sweet characters are brought to life with adorable paintings by best-selling artist Lisa McCue.
Happy Dreams, Little Bunny
by Leah Hong
This stunningly illustrated debut is The Runaway Bunny for a new generation—a captivating flight of fancy that also helps children lull themselves into dreamland.
Little Bunny can't sleep! There's so much to think and wonder about, big and small. But with a nudge from Mommy, Little Bunny discovers that sometimes our thoughts can be turned into happy dreams . . . where anything is possible.
Debut author and illustrator Leah Hong's tender drawings and gentle dialogue between mother and child sing a modern lullaby for anyone who has trouble falling asleep—or whose imagination has soared at bedtime.
Wolfie the Bunny
by Ame Dyckman
Illustrated by Zachariah OHora
Families of all kinds will delight in this sweet tale of new babies, sibling rivalry, bravery, unconditional love…and veggies!
The Bunny family has adopted a wolf son, and daughter Dot is the only one who realizes Wolfie can–and might–eat them all up! Dot tries to get through to her parents, but they are too smitten to listen. A new brother takes getting used to, and when (in a twist of fate) it’s Wolfie who’s threatened, can Dot save the day?
Please Don't Eat Me
by Liz Climo
Beloved author-illustrator Liz Climo is back with a hilarious take on (reluctant) friendship that will appeal to fans of We Don’t Eat Our Classmates and I Want My Hat Back!
When a carefree bunny is approached by a voracious bear in the woods, Bunny has just one request: “Please don’t eat me.”
But the bear has a never-ending list of requests, and Bunny realizes maybe Bear isn’t as hungry as he’d let on…maybe he just wants his new friend’s company for a while.
This witty and poignant exploration of predator and prey will have children and parents alike roaring with laughter–and looking for their next meal.
That's Not Bunny!
by Chris Barton
Illustrated by Colin Jack
From high above on his perch, Hawk searches for his next meal. When he spots a bunny he swoops down and snatches a carrot!? He decides to try again; because after all, he isn’t a Carrot Hawk. But when Hawk goes for his second attempt he comes up with a cucumber! And the third time he grabs a head of lettuce! How can Hawk be a hawk, if he can’t catch a single bunny? As he surveys the assortment of vegetables in his nest, he gets a great idea for baiting the bunny. But will it work?
Matilda in the Middle
by Cori Doerrfeld
Meet Matilda the bunny! She lives with her mother, her father, and…her many many brothers and sisters.
Sometimes Matilda finds herself lost in the middle. But when her mother signs her up for bunny ballet, Matilda feels she has finally found a place to shine–if she can get her family to notice, that is.
Cori Coerrfeld’s timeless tales shows that sometimes the middle is the very best place to be.