Choose a Keanu, get a Keanu movie to watch!In honor of If Keanu Reeves Was Your Boyfriend, we're giving you the Keanu-rific quiz to tell you which Keanu movie you should watch next! Because even though he's currently spoken for, you can always watch one of his movies and pretend what life would be like if he was your boyfriend. Point BreakYou're looking for some classic Keanu with tons of action. Point Break's got a dapper early 90's Keanu, surfing, and Patrick Swayze as a surf bum and possible bank robber. It is strange and glorious. Keanu is a young FBI agent going undercover within a surf collective to discover if they are behind a string of bank robberies. Also, there's skydiving! The MatrixIf ever there was proof we're living in the Matrix, it's the fact that Adam Driver and Keanu Reeves look the exact same. Okay, not the exact same, but when one enterprising internet user face swapped a pic of Adam Driver as Kylo Ren with Keanu Reeves, we all realized just how similar they look! It's all a simulation! Wake up people! Take that red pill! Bill and Ted's Bogus JourneyThis is taking things all the way back to the beginning! The beginning of the Keanu meme-dom and the beginning of his acting career. In this sequel to Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill and Ted face death in what is ultimately, a weirder experience. If that's possible. Always Be My MaybeThe slow-mo Keanu walk took the internet by storm, and honestly I can't get enough of it. Why not watch Always Be My Maybe, and experience that incredible walk all over again? And while Keanu might not be the leading role, let's be real, Keanu is the star of the show. Because you're obsessed with Keanu. Because the whole world is obsessed with Keanu. A Walk in the CloudsSad Keanu deserves a romantic drama, so why not watch A Walk in the Clouds? Keanu plays married WWII veteran who poses as a pregnant woman's husband to save her from her father's anger. Needless to say, romance and drama ensue! SpeedOkay, so Keanu is less sad than determined in this film, but Sad Keanu in a Helmet would 100% be ready for this film. I mean, he's got a helmet on! Keanu's gotta save a bus full of people that's gonna explode if it goes below 50mph! What more do you want?! Bill and Ted's Excellent AdventureAh, Bill and Ted's! The classic time-travel tale for the ages! And since Keanu is, in fact, a time-traveler, it is a perfectly meta experience. Enjoy as Bill and Ted change history and get a glimpse into the possible private life of Keanu Reeves, Time Traveler. 47 Ronin"You're breathtaking" Keanu deserves a breathtaking movie, and 47 Ronin is dang pretty. Beautiful visuals and excellent sword fights will make you swoon while Keanu will take your breath away. Because he's breathtaking. In this breathtaking film. Johnny MnemonicMini Keanu is a strange, strange meme. Johnny Mnemonic is a strange, strange film. What a brilliant pair. Set in 2021, Johnny Mnemonic lives in a future controlled by technology. He trades his childhood memories to turn his brain into a hard drive so he can act as a courier for illicit information. Sounds like standard cyberpunk fare. But then factor in Ice-T and a cybernetic dolphin, and things seem a lot stranger. So enjoy this bizarre sci-fi action film while you think of how strange the Mini Keanu meme is. Something's Gotta GiveYou just want Keanu to be happy. Don't worry, me too. So why not a happy Keanu film?! Something's Gotta Give might not feature Keanu in a leading role, but he is very cute in this romantic comedy classic! John WickBecause nothing says "I'll kill you if you touch my dog," like eating alone in a restaurant with headphones on. John Wick is a violent action thriller about a hit man out for revenge. And Keanu looks great in this movie. Terrifying, but great. He kills, like, 300 gangsters in this movie. Its a lot.