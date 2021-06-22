Choose a Video Game, Get a Book Rec!Sometimes it can be impossible to get your kids away from the screens, particularly when there’s a new game they’re obsessed with. But can we blame them? I mean, I myself have been prone to accidentally spending five plus hours on my xbox when I meant to spend one. So, what’s the best way to get them away from the TV for a little while? Books! And what better than books inspired by video games? Dragon Ops is the perfect book for any game-addicted kid! And if they’ve already read Dragon Ops, here are some more book perfect for them – according to their favorite game! <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/molly-brooks/sanity-tallulah/9781368027373/">Sanity and Tallulah</a> by Molly BrooksIt can get pretty dull living on a small, out-of-the-way station like Wilnick SS. Best Friends Sanity Jones and Tallulah Vega do their best to relieve the monotony of every day space life by finding adventures, solving mysteries, and taking turns getting each other into and out of trouble. But when Sanity’s latest science project-an extremely-illegal-but-impossibly-cute three-headed kitten-escapes from the lab and starts causing havoc, the girls will have to turn the station upside down to find her-before the damage becomes irreversible!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/eve-yohalem/the-truth-according-to-blue/9780316424400/">The Truth According to Blue</a> by Eve YohalemThirteen-year-old Blue Broen is on the hunt for a legendary ship of gold, lost centuries ago when her ancestors sailed to New York. Blue knows her overprotective parents won’t approve of her mission to find their family’s long-lost fortune, so she keeps it a secret from everyone except her constant companion, Otis, an 80-pound diabetic alert dog. But it’s hard to keep things quiet with rival treasure hunters on the loose, and with Blue’s reputation as the local poster child for a type 1 diabetes fundraiser.Blue’s quest gets even harder when she’s forced to befriend Jules, the brainy but bratty daughter of a vacationing movie star who arrives on the scene and won’t leave Blue alone. While Blue initially resents getting stuck with this spoiled seventh grade stranger, Jules soon proves Blue’s not the only one who knows about secrets — and adventure.Will Blue unravel a three hundred year-old family mystery, learn to stand up for herself, and find the missing treasure? Or is she destined to be nothing more than “diabetes girl” forever?<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/ron-bates/cuphead-in-carnival-chaos/9780316456548/">Cuphead</a> in Carnival Chaost’s a special day on the Inkwell Isles: Elder Kettle’s birthday! Yes, sirree, it’s a very special day. So Cuphead and Mugman need to find the perfect gift to honor their beloved mentor. But along the way, the brothers and their new friend Ms. Chalice are captivated by the sights and sounds of the carnival that just rolled into town. Despite Elder Kettle’s warning that the attraction is filled with liars and thieves, the trio gets reeled in.At the carnival, the friends are bamboozled and burgled by enemies, old and new. Will they escape the chaos and get their gift before it’s too late?Includes over 20 never-before-seen illustrations drawn by Studio MDHR’s Lance Miller that feature hidden items for an interactive treasure hunt!Cuphead in Carnival Chaos is the first book in an original series and perfect for players of Cuphead, and readers of Hello Neighbor, Bendy and the Ink Machine, and Five Nights at Freddy’s.© 2020 StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cuphead(TM), the Cuphead(TM) logo, StudioMDHR(TM) and the StudioMDHR(TM) logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. throughout the world.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jessica-townsend/nevermoor-the-trials-of-morrigan-crow/9780316508896/">Nevermoor</a> by Jessica TownsendMorrigan Crow is cursed. Having been born on Eventide, the unluckiest day for any child to be born, she’s blamed for all local misfortunes, from hailstorms to heart attacks–and, worst of all, the curse means that Morrigan is doomed to die at midnight on her eleventh birthday.But as Morrigan awaits her fate, a strange and remarkable man named Jupiter North appears. Chased by black-smoke hounds and shadowy hunters on horseback, he whisks her away into the safety of a secret, magical city called Nevermoor.It’s then that Morrigan discovers Jupiter has chosen her to contend for a place in the city’s most prestigious organization: the Wundrous Society. In order to join, she must compete in four difficult and dangerous trials against hundreds of other children, each with an extraordinary talent that sets them apart–an extraordinary talent that Morrigan insists she does not have. To stay in the safety of Nevermoor for good, Morrigan will need to find a way to pass the tests–or she’ll have to leave the city to confront her deadly fate.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/b-a-frade/swamp-scarefest/9780316316682/">Tales from the Scaremaster: Swamp Scarefest</a> by B. A. FradeAidan and Olivia live in a creaky old house on the edge of a dirty, swampy lake. Craving some excitement, they convince their parents to let them camp out by the lakeshore under a full moon, with only their dog for company. Aidan loves to scare his sister and has plenty of funny tricks up his sleeve for their campout.But the twins are about to find out that the creepy old book that washed ashore, Tales from the Scaremaster, has a mind of its own–and its mind is set on scares beyond Aidan’s wildest dreams! When the story in its pages about Aidan, Olivia, and a swamp monster starts coming to life, Aidan and Olivia are in a whole mess of trouble. Can they find a way to outrace and outsmart the monster and the Scaremaster…or will they end up as swamp sludge?<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/epic-games/fortnite-official-the-chronicle/9780316530286/">Fortnite (Official): The Chronicle</a>Love Fortnite? Relive your favorite Fortnite memories here. Ever since it burst onto our screens in 2017, Fortnite has been in a state of constant change. This official, collectable guide features all the most exciting highlights from seasons one through nine including the volcano eruption, pirate invasions, the Cube, the Ice King, and so much more. Read on to revisit Battle Royale’s most momentous moments!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/mari-mancusi/the-camelot-code-the-once-and-future-geek/9781368023221/">The Camelot Code: The Once and Future Geek</a> by Mari MancusiWhen young Arthur of Camelot accidentally time-travels to the 21st century and Googles himself, he discovers the not-so-happily ever after in store for him once he pulls the sword from the stone. Yes, he’ll go from squire to sovereign basically overnight, but he’ll also lose the love of his life to his best friend and eventually die in battle. What’s a once-and-future king to do? Easy: stay in the future, where he’ll actually have a future–and join the football team instead.Now, with the help of the great wizard Merlin, modern-day gamer-geeks Sophie and Stu find themselves in a race against time to get that sword pulled from the stone and the stubborn soon-to-be-king Arthur back to the past where he belongs.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/ira-marcks/shark-summer/9780316461382/">Shark Summer</a> by Ira MarcksWhen a Hollywood film crew arrives on Martha's Vineyard with a mechanical shark and a youth film contest boasting a huge cash prize, disgraced pitcher Gayle "Blue Streak" Briar sees a chance to turn a bad season into the best summer ever.After recruiting aspiring cinematographer Elijah Jones and moody director Maddie Grey, Gayle and her crew set out to uncover the truth of the island's own phantom shark and win the prize money. But these unlikely friends are about to discover what happens when you turn your camera toward the bad things lurking below the surface.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/julie-abe/eva-evergreen-semi-magical-witch/9780316493895/">Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch</a> by Julie AbeSometimes all you need is a pinch of magic…Eva Evergreen is determined to earn the rank of Novice Witch before her thirteenth birthday. If she doesn’t, she’ll lose her magic forever. For most young witches and wizards, it’s a simple enough test:One: Help your town, do good all around.Two: Live there for one moon, don’t leave too soon.Three: Fly home by broomstick, the easiest of tricks.The only problem? Eva only has a pinch of magic. She summons heads of cabbage instead of flowers and gets a sunburn instead of calling down rain. And to add insult to injury, whenever she overuses her magic, she falls asleep.When she lands in the tranquil coastal town of Auteri, the residents expect a powerful witch, not a semi-magical girl. So Eva comes up with a plan: set up a magical repair shop to aid Auteri and prove she’s worthy. She may have more blood than magic, but her “semi-magical fixes” repair the lives of the townspeople in ways they never could have imagined. Only, Eva’s bit of magic may not be enough when the biggest magical storm in history threatens the town she’s grown to love. Eva must conjure up all of the magic, bravery, and cleverness she can muster or Auteri and her dreams of becoming a witch will wash away with the storm.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/allen-zadoff/wild-chance/9780759556188/">Wild and Chance</a> by Allen ZadoffWhen a girl wakes up trapped on a sinking ship with no memory of who she is, she has nothing but her instinct to survive. As she fights her way to freedom, she quickly discovers two incredible facts: She is a dog and she can understand human speech.Soon, she befriends a thirteen-year-old boy named Chance who gives her a name of her own: Wild. But Wild and Chance find themselves running for their lives, pursued by relentless Animal Control officers.Joined by a mysterious hacker girl named Junebug, the unlikely trio fight for survival while trying to solve the mystery of Wild's extraordinary strength, super-intelligence, and high-tech collar.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/mari-mancusi/dragon-ops/9781368044349/">Dragon Ops</a> by Mari MancusiOne wrong move, and it's game over.Welcome to Dragon Ops, the world's first augmented-reality video-game theme park. Set on a once-deserted island, our three beta players—classic gamer geek Ian; his adventure-seeking sister, Lily; and their too-cool-for-gaming cousin, Derek—have been lucky enough to score an invite to play before the fully immersive experience opens to the public.But once inside, they find themselves trapped in a game taken over by a rogue AI dragon called Atreus, and suddenly the stakes go beyond the virtual world. With no cheat codes, guidebooks, save points, or do-overs, they'll need all their cunning and video-game hacks to beat the game . . . and survive in real life.Action-packed and unputdownable, Dragon Ops will thrill gamers and reluctant readers alike with high-tech adventure and electrifying twists and turns.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/trenton-lee-stewart/the-mysterious-benedict-society/9780316297608/">The Mysterious Benedict Society</a> by Trenton Lee Stewart"Are you a gifted child looking for special opportunities?" Dozens of children respond to this peculiar ad in the newspaper and are then put through a series of mind-bending tests, which readers take along with them. Only four children–two boys and two girls–succeed. Their challenge: to go on a secret mission that only the most intelligent and inventive children could complete. To accomplish it they will have to go undercover at the Learning Institute for the Very Enlightened, where the only rule is that there are no rules. But what they'll find in the hidden underground tunnels of the school is more than your average school supplies. So, if you're gifted, creative, or happen to know Morse Code, they could probably use your help.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/drew-brockington/catstronauts-mission-moon/9780316307468/">CatStronauts: Mission Moon</a> by Drew BrockingtonWhen the world is thrust into darkness due to a global energy shortage, the Worlds Best Scientist comes up with a bold plan to set up a solar power plant on the moon. But someone has to go up there to set it up, and that adventure falls to the CatStronauts, the best space cats on the planet! Meet the fearless commander Major Meowser, brave-but-hungry pilot Waffles, genius technician and inventor Blanket, and quick thinking science officer Pom Pom on their most important mission yet!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/carrie-ryan/the-map-to-everywhere/9780316240789/">The Map to Everywhere</a> by Carrie Ryan and John Parke DavisTo Master Thief Fin, an orphan from the murky pirate world of the Khaznot Quay, the Map is the key to finding his mother. To suburban schoolgirl Marrill, it’s her only way home after getting stranded on the Pirate Stream, the magical waterway that connects every world in creation. With the help of a bumbling wizard and his crew, they must scour the many worlds of the Pirate Stream to gather the pieces of the Map to Everywhere–but they aren’t the only ones looking. A sinister figure is hot on their tail, and if they can’t beat his ghostly ship to find the Map, it could mean the destruction of everything they hold dear!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/henry-clark/what-we-found-in-the-corn-maze-and-how-it-saved-a-dragon/9780316492331/">What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved a Dragon</a> by Henry ClarkAn ordinary day turns extraordinary when twelve-year-old Cal witnesses his neighbor Modesty summon a slew of lost coins without lifting a finger. Turns out she has a secret manual of magic spells . . . but they only work sometimes. And they're the most boring spells ever: To Change the Color of a Room, To Repair a Chimney, To Walk With Stilts, To Untangle Yarn. Useless! But when Cal, his friend Drew, and Modesty are suddenly transported to the world the spells come from—a world that's about to lose its last dragon—they'll have to find a way to use the oddly specific incantations to save the day, if only they can figure out when magic works.Choose a Video Game