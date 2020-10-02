Choose your favorite Power Ranger, get a book to read! <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/lev-grossman/the-silver-arrow/9780316539524/?utm_expid=.OyywKgKNQfKo0ZgN1WBZtg.0&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lbyr.com%2F%3Fs%3Dthe%2Bsilver%2Barrow">The Silver Arrow</a> by Lev GrossmanThe Red Ranger is the leader of the group, and must make a lot decisions for the Power Rangers. But the job of Red Ranger is no easy task and the Red Ranger has to get used to making some tough decisions. Just like Kate in <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/lev-grossman/the-silver-arrow/9780316539524/?utm_expid=.OyywKgKNQfKo0ZgN1WBZtg.0&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lbyr.com%2F%3Fs%3Dthe%2Bsilver%2Barrow">The Silver Arrow</a> by Lev Grossman. The Silver Arrow is a train that is gifted to Kate on her 11th birthday. But its no toy train – it a real, magic train! And it leads to some magical places. But Kate learns that being the conductor of a real, magic train is no small feat, and will learn how to be responsible – while possibly saving the world!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/trenton-lee-stewart/the-mysterious-benedict-society/9780316032117">The Mysterious Benedict Society</a> by Trenton Lee StewartThe Blue Ranger is, without doubt, the brains of the Power Rangers operation. His technobabble often must be translated by the Yellow Ranger. With all that brain-power and problem solving ability, the Blue Ranger would fit right into <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/trenton-lee-stewart/the-mysterious-benedict-society/9780316032117">The Mysterious Benedict Society</a><a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/trenton-lee-stewart/the-mysterious-benedict-society/9780316032117">!</a>After dozens of children respond to a newspaper ad seeking gifted children looking for special opportunities, they are put through a series of mind-bending tests. Only four children succeed. Their challenge: to go on a secret mission that only the most intelligent and inventive children could complete. Sounds like a job for the Blue Ranger to me!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/scott-ostler/bouncing-back/9780316524735">Bouncing Back</a> by Scott OstlerThe Black Ranger is sporty and upbeat, using a combination of skill, strength, and agility to win his battles. And with each battle he becomes stronger and overcomes his fears. He is able to recover and rally from every challenge he faces with an optimistic outlook. His flexibility and his love of sports reminds me of Carlos Cooper from <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/scott-ostler/bouncing-back/9780316524735">Bouncing Back </a>by Scott Ostler.Before the accident and in his old basketball league, Carlos Cooper owned the court. But now Carlos feels completely out of his league on his new wheelchair basketball team. But when their gym is being threatened, Carlos is going to learn what it truly means to be part of a team. He and his new friends will have to go all-in to save their season and their state tournament dreams.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jennifer-torres/the-fresh-new-face-of-griselda/9780316452595/?utm_expid=.OyywKgKNQfKo0ZgN1WBZtg.0&utm_referrer=">The Fresh New Face of Griselda </a>by Jennifer TorresThe Pink Ranger is the girliest and maybe the toughest of the bunch! She uses her gymnastic skills to fight off Rita Repulsa’s many monsters and her intelligence to puzzle out many problems the Rangers face. Girly and tough? Sounds like <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jennifer-torres/the-fresh-new-face-of-griselda/9780316452595/?utm_expid=.OyywKgKNQfKo0ZgN1WBZtg.0&utm_referrer=">The Fresh New Face of Griselda</a> to me!Griselda “Geez” Zaragoza has a love for beautiful things, like her collection of vintage teacups and the flower garden in her front yard. But when her father’s business fails, Griselda loses not just her home, but also her confidence. But when she tags along with her big sister, who postponed college for a job selling Alma Cosmetics, Geez dreams up a way to help her parents. If she can sell enough tubes of glittery Alma lip gloss, she’ll win a cash prize that could help jump start her dad’s business. Griselda’s determination and intelligence, coupled with a love for pretty things, make her a great fit for the Pink Ranger! <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/william-lashner/elizabeth-webster-and-the-court-of-uncommon-pleas/9781368045988/?utm_expid=.OyywKgKNQfKo0ZgN1WBZtg.0&utm_referrer=">Elizabeth Webster and The Court of Uncommon Pleas</a> by William LashnerThe Yellow Ranger is generally soft-spoken and shy. But she’s one of the Power Rangers with the most martial arts experience. Compassionate and intelligent, she’d fit right in at Webster & Son, Attorneys for the Damned from <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/william-lashner/elizabeth-webster-and-the-court-of-uncommon-pleas/9781368045988/?utm_expid=.OyywKgKNQfKo0ZgN1WBZtg.0&utm_referrer=">Elizabeth Webster and the Court of Uncommon Pleas.</a>Elizabeth Webster is happy to stay under the radar and under her bangs until middle school is behind her. But when star swimmer Henry needs help with a ghost calling out Elizabeth’s name, she discovers a startling family legacy – the family law firm Webster & Son, Attorneys for the Damned. Will Elizabeth’s missing father arrive in time to save Henry and is Henry the one who needs saving? The Yellow Ranger’s shyness mirror’s Elizabeth, but their intelligence is what’ll get them out of trouble!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/chris-colfer/a-tale-of-magic/9780316523493">A Tale of Magic...</a> by Chris ColferThe Green Ranger is originally introduced as a mysterious figure, originally a bad guy being controlled by Rita Repulsa and later joining Power Rangers to fight her off. His enigmatic entrance and past give him an aura of mystery that is reminiscent of the magic in <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/chris-colfer/a-tale-of-magic/9780316523493">A Tale of Magic… </a>by Chris Colfer!When Brystal Evergreen stumbles upon a secret section of the library, she finds a book that reveals more about herself than she thought possible – she is a fairy capable of magic! But magic is outlawed in the Southern Kingdom! With help of the mysterious Madame Weatherberry, Brystal is whisked away and enrolled in an academy of magic! But this new magical world she’s been thrust into is full of more questions than she could ever have thought!Who is your favorite Power Ranger?