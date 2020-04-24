Dante Cortez’s Superfantasmagorical Notebook of Special Effect Ideas!

Hey, Folks! Mark Tatulli here, creator of a couple of graphic novels published by Little Brown for Young Readers! (@LittleBrownYR)

My new GN , THE BIG BEAK, just came out on March 31, 2020.

Now about THE BIG BREAK…this book was a lot of fun to write and draw, but there’s always a bunch of stuff I don’t get to put in, for one reason or the other. Mostly because the story is primarily about the friendship of two almost-eighth graders: Russel Kahng and Andrew Fineman…

who are making a monster movie about The Jersey Devil for a middle school viral video contest…

Now, Russ and Andrew have other friends too: This is Ray, (Andrew, who we met), Lexa, and Dante…

…and this is Tara, Russ’s new friend. She’s the person who Andrew thinks is trying to replace him as Russ’s BEST friend!

So that’s kind of the main story of THE BIG BREAK.

Of course, the story is full of other action, adventure, and drama…

(Roll highlights reel!)

WHOA! SPOILER ALERT! STOP THE SHOW!

OK…so let’s talk a minute about their pal Dante, who wants to do the special effects for Andrew and Russ’s Jersey Devil movie…

Dante definitely has his own ideas about what those movie special effects should be…

Unfortunately for Dante, none of his special effects ideas ever made it into Andrew and Russ’s Jersey Devil movie.

But fear not, gentle reader, for I have for you today something that would make Dante very happy to share:

Dante’s Notebook

