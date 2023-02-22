Dreamy Picture Books
For restless sleepers and night owls, a dreamy story is a fantastic remedy. They take an everyday occurrence—a night’s sleep—and make it magical and wonderful and beautiful. Like a gentle tide breaking against the beach, these books will lull little ones off to dreamland with the promise of adventure in their sleep!
The Night Frolic
by Julie Berry
Illustrated by Jaime Zollars
A magical world comes to life when we close our eyes; a whole new adventure awaits those who slumber softly in their beds. With majestic illustrations and rhythmic text, this beautiful story is one to read over and over again.
You know hoo doesn’t sleep at night? The Knight Owl! He’s a night watchman, after all. Still, this adorable book, featuring a small but mighty nocturnal fowl, brings sweet wonder to the nighttime and softly sends little dreamers off to sleep.
Dragonboy is scared sometimes. Especially in the dark. Who isn’t? But with his friends by his side, Dragonboy takes on the night, with adventure waiting around every corner.
Who doesn’t love a pajama party? This charming story is an homage to all the classic picture books that came before it. Soft illustrations and tender moments make this book its own bedtime classic.
Remember to Dream, Ebere
by Cynthia Erivo
Illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
Dreams can come in all shapes and sizes, and in Remember to Dream, Ebere, dreams are big! Inspired by her mother, Ebere’s dreams are full of imagination and hope. This adorable book will help send little ones off to sleep with dreams full of glorious ambitions and endless possibilities.
Good Dream Dragon
by Jacky Davis
Illustrated by Courtney Dawson
Sleep can be scary. It’s dark, and sometimes dreams can be frightening. But the Good Dream Dragon is here to help any child, welcoming them into the magical world of dreams.
I'll Meet You in Your Dreams
by Jessica Young
Illustrated by Rafael Lopez
A Cozy Good Night
by Linda Ashman
Illustrated by Chuck Groenink
This animal-filled story takes place before sleep sets in, but that doesn’t make it any less fantastical and dreamy. Tucked-in with all of his furry friends, William is sure to have a good night’s sleep — and so is your little dreamer!
Dormouse Dreams
by Karma Wilson
Illustrated by Renata Liwska
For those eager for Spring, dream with Dormouse as he hibernates through the Winter! This cozy story is a go-to all year long.