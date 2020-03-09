Eat Some Dessert and We’ll Give You a Sweet Character You’ll Adore!

Eat Some Dessert, and We'll Give You a Sweet Character You'll AdoreWe love compassionate, heart-warming, kind characters almost as much as we love dessert! Pick some sweet desserts, and we'll give you a character that we think you'll adore. Griselda from <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jennifer-torres/the-fresh-new-face-of-griselda/9780316452595/">The Fresh New Face of Griselda </a>Griselda is the SWEETEST! She has a love for beautiful things, like her collection of vintage teacups and flower garden, and has a gigantic heart. When her father's business fails and Griselda's family loses their home, she decides that she doesn't want to sit by and let them suffer.Following in the footsteps of her big sister Maribel, Griselda starts selling Alma Cosmetics and dreams up a way to reclaim the life she thinks she lost. If she can sell enough tubes of glistening, glittery Alma lip gloss, she’ll win a cash prize that could help jump start her dad’s business. With ups and downs along the way, Griselda will discover that beauty isn’t just lost or found, but made and re-made. This coming-of-age story will make you laugh, and cry, until the very end! Tai from <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/trenton-lee-stewart/the-mysterious-benedict-society-and-the-riddle-of-ages/9780316452632/">The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages </a>The brilliant, bestselling gang is back! The best part about this new Mysterious Benedict Society adventure is that the story is fresh, but the themes, humor, and sweet camaraderie between the characters from the original series remains. You'll love newcomer Tai's charming, endearing nature, and be rooting for him and the rest of the Society by the end of the book!Some time has passed since the inimitable quartet of Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance have had a mission together in the original Mysterious Benedict Society. But with the arrival of a new Society member — the bubbly and silly Tai (who's five years-old!) — and the emergence of a new threat, they must reunite to face dilemmas more dangerous than ever before.In its triumphant return, the Society encounters all new challenges, but the series’ trademark sly humor, sweet camaraderie, hairsbreadth escapes, and mind-bending puzzles are all as engaging as ever. Fans of the series will be thrilled to see the Society has grown up a little with them, while a new generation of readers will fall in love with these irresistible adventures.Ana from <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/a-j-sass/ana-on-the-edge/9780316458634/">Ana on the Edge</a>For fans of George and Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World, comes a heartfelt story about Ana, a nonbinary character navigating a binary world. Whether it's dealing with financial hardships, the pressure of success, or gender identity and selfhood, Ana navigates life with grace, courage, and bravery. We can't wait for you to pick up Ana on the Edge in October!Twelve-year-old Ana-Marie Jin, the reigning US Juvenile figure skating champion, is not a frilly dress kind of kid. So, when Ana learns that next season’s program will be princess themed, doubt forms fast. Still, Ana tries to focus on training and putting together a stellar routine worthy of national success. Once Ana meets Hayden, a transgender boy new to the rink, thoughts about the princess program and gender identity begin to take center stage. And when Hayden mistakes Ana for a boy, Ana doesn’t correct him and finds comfort in this boyish identity when he’s around. As their friendship develops, Ana realizes that it’s tricky juggling two different identities on one slippery sheet of ice. And with a major competition approaching, Ana must decide whether telling everyone the truth is worth risking years of hard work and sacrifice.Drumstick from <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/aaron-reynolds/the-incredibly-dead-pets-of-rex-dexter/9781368062121/">The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter</a>The sweetest character in The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter is none other than Drumstick, Rex's chicken that's come back to life. Drumstick is sweet, earnest, and hilarious--and we think you'll love Drumstick too!Rex Dexter is itching to have a dog. He was practically born to have one. His name is Rex, for crying out loud. It's a dog's name. When Rex's B-Day for Me-Day finally arrives, his parents surprise him with a box. Could it be? Yes! It has to be! A . . . a . . . Chicken? One hour and fourteen minutes later, the chicken is dead (by a steamroller), Rex is cursed (by the Grim Reaper), and wild animals are haunting Rex's room (hounding him for answers). Even his best friend Darvish is not going to believe this, and that kid believes everything. Rex's uninvited ghostly guests are a chatty, messy bunch. And they need Rex to solve their mysterious deadly departures from the Middling Falls Zoo before it happens again.But how? New York Times best-selling author Aaron Reynolds delivers a wickedly funny debut title in The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter series.