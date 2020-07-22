Enriching STEM Books

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can seem boring and difficult to some people looking at it from the outside but it’s really interesting, fun and important to our growth. Think of all the cool things we wouldn’t have without them for example television, the internet, music, lights, and the ability to help other people gets better just to name a few things. Without innovations we all would still be sitting in the dark. Kids don’t often get to see how amazing these things can be – but have no fear we have a way that might help. Ready? Picture books! Picture books are so important and amazing because they help young kids learn by engaging them with beautiful illustrations and intriguing plots. We have a list of picture books that will teach your young one about STEM and entertain them at the same time.

by Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic; illustrated by Vashti Harrison

A rousing story about a love of science and the importance of empathy with enchanting illustrations what more could you asks for?

When a young girl learns that a bright light in the sky is coming from a dying star, she promises to keep it company until the light goes out. Every night the girl reassures her friend that she is still there.

As the years pass, the girl learns everything she can about planets, space, and the universe, inspired by her dimming friend—until she realizes she needs to do something more.

This touching tribute to stars, space, and science celebrates how a small act of compassion can flourish into a life full of meaning and wonder.

by Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten

Did you ever wonder why jellyfish sting? Or why plants don’t grow from moonlight? How about why we get eye boogers when we sleep?

Well hold on to your noggins, you’re about to find out!

The team behind the podcast, Brains On! have put on their lab coats and rolled up their sleeves to bring young readers everything they need to know about life on Earth . . . the good, the bad, and the gross. Integrating scientific research with mind-boggling facts and silly fun, both dedicated fans of the podcast and new readers will devour this fact-filled exploration of the burning questions kids have been asking for years.

Perfect for curious kids and budding scientists, this full-color, heavily illustrated book promises a brain-bending, jaw-dropping, belly-laughing good time that young readers won’t be able to resist!

by Korwin Briggs

Do you have a future inventor who just needs to know stuff works? Korwin Briggs has a whole series they will answer all of their questions and keep them entertained. The Inventors help kids understand how the world around them works by going back and finding out for themselves how things are discovered. Your curious one can discover how sound, light and even electricity work in this fun and educational picture book series.

by Suzanne Slade; illustrated by Veronica Miller Jamison

There are some people who are good at math and even like it, gasp! Katherine was one of those people. Katherine knew it was wrong that African Americans didn’t have the same rights as others – as wrong as 5+5=12. She knew it was wrong that people thought women could only be teachers or nurses – as wrong as 10-5=3. And she proved everyone wrong by zooming ahead of her classmates, starting college at fifteen, and eventually joining NASA, where her calculations helped pioneer America’s first manned flight into space, its first manned orbit of Earth, and the world’s first trip to the moon!

by Shanda McCloskey

Dogs and technology, what could be more perfect? Almost nothing. Charlotte’s world is fully charged! With her dog at her side, she’s always tinkering, coding, clicking, and downloading. She’s got a knack for anything technological – especially gadgets that her parents don’t know how to fix! Then, she receives a new toy that is quite a puzzle: a doll! What’s she supposed to do with that? Once she discovers the doll’s hidden battery pack, things start to get interesting…while her faithful canine sidekick wonders if he’ll be overshadowed by the new and improved Doll-E 1.0! With a little ingenuity and an open mind, everyone can be friends in this endearing, modern tribute to the creative spirit of play.

by Cheryl Bardoe; illustrated by Barbara McClintock

Find out how eighteenth-century mathematician Sophie Germain changed the world with her discoveries in this beautiful picture book! Even as a young girl, Sophie Germain understood that math could do much more than measure lengths of silk or tally the accounts in her father’s shop. At the time girls weren’t supposed to think about these things, but nothing stopped Sophie. Her life was changed when she witnessed an experiment that showed sand vibrating on a plate, forming circles, diamonds, and figure-eights! For six years she tested equations that would predict the patterns of these vibrations.

by Kimberly Derting and Shelli R. Johannes; illustrated by Vashti Harrison

If your little one is always asking questions about how things work, if they want to know more and more, they might be a budding scientist in the making just like Cece! She loves science! Cece’s parents say she was born curious. She asks: Why? How? What if? When her teacher, Ms. Curie, assigns a science project, Cece knows just what to ask—do dogs eat vegetables? She teams up with her best friend, Isaac, and her dog, Einstein, to discover the answer. They investigate, research, collect data, and analyze, using Einstein as their case study. Their final conclusion is surprising, and a lot of fun! This picture book is perfect for anyone who enjoys asking questions!

by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti; illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths

Does your young reader like animals, fun and facts? If so, then this hilariously helpful guide to the facts and fakes of the animal kingdom is perfect for them. You both might be surprised to learn what’s true…and what’s a big pile of poop. And speaking of poop, there’s a lot of that smelly stuff in this book, too – everything from how it’s made to which animals eat their own waste. (Yuck!) But will you be able to guess what’s true or poo?

by Tami Lewis Brown and Debbie Loren Dunn; illustrated by Francesca Sanna

Your young reader can learn how the color purple became available to everyone, and that maybe one day they can change the world too. Many years ago, the color purple was available only to a privileged few. Making purple was tricky. The process was very complicated and expensive (not to mention smelly!). That was until 1856, when a boy named William Henry Perkin invented a new way. While testing a hypothesis about a cure for malaria, he found that his experiment resulted in something else – something vivid and rare for the times: synthetic PURPLE. Perkin, a pioneer of the modern scientific method, made numerous advances possible, including canned food and chemotherapy. But it was his creation of purple that started it all.