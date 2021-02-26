Fairy tales for every age!

This haunting, queer retelling of Cinderella will pull you in from page one, and turn your expectations on their head. In the wake of her father’s death, Ash is left at the mercy of her cruel stepmother. Consumed with grief, her only joy comes from the fairy tales her mother once told her. When the dark and dangerous fairy Sidhean comes to take her away, Ash believes all her dreams have come true. But Ash will soon have to choose between her fairytale dreams, and true love.