Fearless Girls to Celebrate Women’s History Month with!

What’s better than one fearless girl? 35 of them. The ever-talented Vashti Harrison has put together this beautiful, charming, information-filled full-color spread that show the Dreamers as both accessible and aspirational so your reader know they, too, can grow up to do something amazing.

Featuring the true stories of 35 women creators, ranging from writers to inventors, artists to scientists, Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World inspires as it educates. Readers will meet trailblazing women like Mary Blair, an American modernist painter who had a major influence on how color was used in early animated films, actor/inventor Hedy Lamarr, environmental activist Wangari Maathai, architect Zaha Hadid, filmmaker Maya Deren, and physicist Chien-Shiung Wu. Some names are known, some are not, but all of the women had a lasting effect on the fields they worked in.