Feathered Friends in Picture Books￼
I may or may not currently be at odds with the early morning birds outside my window. They’re just so loud. However, in spite of that feud, I can’t help but be taken aback by the majesty of our feathered friends in flight. From the pigeon to the turkey, and of course the owl, it’s difficult not to admire the birds we share our world with. If you have young aspiring birders in your life, check out these bird-tastic picture books!
Cher Ami
by Mélisande Potter
Illustrated by Giselle Potter
In October 1918, during World War I, nearly seven hundred American soldiers were trapped behind enemy lines with no prospect of rescue. Allied troops did not have access to their location, and every attempt at communication provoked more casualties. Their only hope—to dispatch a trained messenger pigeon to reach help miles away.
This unforgettable story celebrates courage and determination in its most vulnerable form. Cher Ami was shot down during her mission yet managed to save many lives, proving her fearless flight was a remarkable one.
Pigeon & Cat
by Edward Hemingway
In an abandoned city lot, Cat lives alone in a cardboard box. He leaves only to find food. One day, Cat discovers an unbroken egg too beautiful to eat. Soon, out pecks Pigeon, and they become fast friends. Cat is happy to share his box with Pigeon. But when Pigeon flies far away from where they live, Cat must brave the city in order to rescue his friend. This journey will forever transform his understanding of home.
This heartwarming story explores unlikely friendships, the creative spark within us, and how to give comfort and kindness in small, impactful gestures. It is also a celebration of urban community.
Cold Turkey
by Corey Rosen Schwartz
by Kirsti Call
Illustrated by Chad Otis
I need to b-b-bundle up,
before I f-f-freeze!”
Sheep is shivering, Chicken is chilly, and Cow is quivering! Lucky for them, bundled-up Turkey is generous and shares his warm clothes with each of his barnyard friends. But once he’s down to just his birthday suit, what’s a cold turkey to do? (Not to worry—his friends will have him toasty again in no time!)
With rollicking rhythm and giggle-inducing illustrations, this heartwarming story of kindness is sure to be a hit with young readers at Thanksgiving, through snowy winter months, and all year-round!
Good Night Owl
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
Cover design or artwork by Greg Pizzoli
Will Owl ever get a good night’s sleep? He’s ready for bed, but as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He looks everywhere—in his cupboard, underneath the floorboards—even in his walls. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on! But as he’s busy tearing his house apart, he doesn’t notice one tiny, squeaky, mouse-shaped detail—the culprit!
Every observant young reader will point again and again to the answer to Owl’s persistent question, laughing all along the way. From the creator of The Watermelon Seed comes another pitch-perfect tale that’s empowering, engaging, and entertaining.
The Hen Who Sailed Around the World
by Guirec Soudée
Monique is a highly accomplished chicken: she surfs, she skateboards, and she just crossed the world on a tiny boat with her human companion, Guirec, who helped steer. On their three-year journey, together they were unstoppable. When they became stranded in the ice off Greenland for four months, Monique, unruffled as always, kept Guirec alive with her eggs– and they both made it home.
Guirec and Monique are irresistible as unlikely comrades and friends taking on the world, and Guirec documented their journey with his remarkable, comical photographs. A deeply touching portrait of the real-life bond between animals and the humans who love them as well as a thrilling survival story, The Hen Who Sailed Around the World is an adventure for the ages.
Knight Owl
by Christopher Denise
Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight. He may not be the biggest or the strongest, but his sharp nocturnal instincts can help protect the castle, especially since many knights have recently gone missing. While holding guard during Knight Night Watch, Owl is faced with the ultimate trial—a frightening intruder. It’s a daunting duel by any measure. But what Owl lacks in size, he makes up for in good ideas.
Full of wordplay and optimism, this surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.
Oliver the Curious Owl
by Chad Otis
The only question Oliver’s family ever asks is Who? Who? Who? But he wants to know more:
Who lives in those faraway woods?Where does the river go?Why can’t I leave our tree?
Lotus and Feather
by Ji-li Jiang
Illustrated by Julie Downing
Cover design or artwork by Julie Downing
A winter illness left Lotus, a little girl, without a voice and without friends. A hunter’s bullet left Feather, a crane, injured and unable to fly. As Lotus nurses Feather back to health, their bond grows. Soon Feather is following Lotus everywhere, even to school! The bird dances to the girl’s reed whistle, much to the delight of the other children.
One day, when the village floods, Feather helps raise the alarm as Lotus and her grandfather urge their neighbors to get to high ground. Feather is a true friend to Lotus, but the time comes when Lotus must be a true friend to him — by encouraging him to migrate with the rest of the cranes. The next spring, Feather miraculously returns, and that’s not all . . . he has brought new life to the nearby lake.
Neither
by Airlie Anderson
In the Land of This and That, there are only two kinds: blue bunnies and yellow birds. But one day a funny green egg hatches, and a little creature that’s not quite a bird and not quite a bunny pops out. It’s neither!
Neither tries hard to fit in, but its bird legs aren’t good for jumping like the other bunnies, and its fluffy tail isn’t good for flapping like the other birds. It sets out to find a new home and discovers a very different place, one with endless colors and shapes and creatures of all kinds. But when a blue bunny and a yellow bird with some hidden differences of their own arrive, it’s up to Neither to decide if they are welcome in the Land of All.
This colorful, simple, and touching story promotes diversity and offers a valuable lesson to the youngest of audiences: it is our differences that unite us.