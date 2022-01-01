Grandparents’ Day Picture Book Roundup
Grandparents’ Day is right around the corner, and we recommend celebrating in style. Picture book style, that is. There’s no childhood pleasure quite like curling up with a good book and a baked good at the grandparents’ place. We’ve got titles perfect for grandmas, grandpas, and even those honoring a lost loved one. Of course, there’s no wrong time to celebrate a grandparent (or a grandchild), so whether it’s this week or year-round, we hope you enjoy sharing these titles with the little readers in your life!
Berry Song
by Michaela Goade
On an island at the edge of a wide, wild sea, a girl and her grandmother gather gifts from the earth. Salmon from the stream, herring eggs from the ocean, and in the forest, a world of berries. Salmonberry, Cloudberry, Blueberry, Nagoonberry.Huckleberry, Snowberry, Strawberry, Crowberry.Through the seasons, they sing to the land as the land sings to them. Brimming with joy and gratitude, in every step of their journey, they forge a deeper kinship with both the earth and the generations that came before, joining in the song that connects us all. Michaela Goade’s luminous rendering of water and forest, berries and jams glows with her love of the land and offers an invitation to readers to deepen their own relationship with the earth.
Witch Hazel
by Molly Idle
Something magical happens when Hazel and Hilda are together. As the seasons pass, Hazel’s broom whisks the dust off many years of joyful memories, and young Hilda watches them come to life. But is it magic making memories…or are memories making magic?
This poignant tale and artistic tour de force from Caldecott Honoree Molly Idle gently explores the passage of time and the transcendent power of sharing our stories.
I Miss My Grandpa
by Jin Xiaojing
Grandma says: His face was shaped like the moon, his mouth was good at telling stories, and his hair was as curly as a bird’s nest.
With the help of her grandma and the rest of her loving family, will this young girl be able to imagine her grandpa’s face in her mind–and feel the love that he shared with others?
How to Send a Hug
by Hayley Rocco
Illustrated by John Rocco
How will you know your hug arrived safely?
Because when you send a hug,
You just might get one in return
Artie loves giving hugs. But she can’t give a hug to her Grandma who lives so far away. Instead, she shows us how to send hugs using the magic of handwritten letters in this timeless story about connecting to loved ones when you can’t always do so in person.
Both timely and timeless, How to Send a Hug is about reaching out across the miles when you can’t do so yourself in person and turning words into love.
Beneath
by Cori Doerrfeld
Finn is in a horrible mood and doesn’t want to talk about it. After some persuading, though, they agree to go for a hike with Grandpa. Throughout their forest walk, they see many different things: big, strong trees with networks of roots growing underneath, still water with schools of fish swimming below, and an expectant bird with eggs nestled under her. It’s when the pair pass fellow hikers that Finn realizes that people, just like the elements of nature, are more than they appear. Grandpa explains that sometimes beneath a person who seems like they won’t understand what you’re feeling, is someone feeling the exact same way.
Darling Baby
by Maira Kalman
Based on the journal she kept during the first months she spent with her new granddaughter, Maira Kalman brings to life the tiny and grand moments of one summer by the sea, brimming with beauty and love. Like the classics Tell Me Again About the Night I was Born and More, More, More Said the Baby, this book offers young children an irresistible window into a time when they were the center of their family’s world. New parents and grandparents will delight in the exploration of how nothing makes an ordinary day more extraordinary than sharing it with a baby.
The Hello, Goodbye Window
by Norton Juster
Illustrated by Chris Raschka
Thank You, Omu!
by Oge Mora
Everyone in the neighborhood dreams of a taste of Omu’s delicious stew! One by one, they follow their noses toward the scrumptious scent. And one by one, Omu offers a portion of her meal. Soon the pot is empty. Has she been so generous that she has nothing left for herself?
An author’s note explains that “Omu” (pronounced AH-moo) means “queen” in the Igbo language of her parents, but growing up, she used it to mean “Grandma.” This book was inspired by the strong female role models in Oge Mora’s life.
Little Messy Marcy Su
by Cherie Fu
Illustrated by Julie Kwon
Marcy Su couldn’t help make messes, track mud on the floors, and get stains on her dresses.
But Marcy’s Mama has had enough! Waipo and Waigong are visiting today, and Marcy’s room is a disgrace. What will her grandparents think? Not to worry—Marcy knows just what to do! From doing the laundry to getting herself dressed, little Marcy Su will certainly go above and beyond than what Mama asked.
Cherie Fu’s playful humor and bouncy rhythms, set against Julie Kwon’s expressive illustrations, perfectly captures how a plucky daughter’s exuberance and a tired mom come together amidst the beautiful chaos that surrounds them.
The Truth About Grandparents
by Elina Ellis
Hope
by Matthew Cordell
Illustrated by Matthew Cordell
As a family grows, so does its capacity for love, for dreams, and for hope. Two lions celebrate their grandchild and express all the ways this new life has expanded their world and the hope they hold for his future. This sweet story expresses the joy grandparents feel when their children have children and shares how deeply those grandchildren are loved.
The Grandma Book
by Todd Parr
Featuring Todd Parr's signature colorful and kid-friendly illustrations, The Grandma Book portrays the different ways grandmothers show their grandchildren love, from offering advice and babysitting to making things and giving lots of kisses.
The Grandpa Book
by Todd Parr
Fear not! There’s a Todd Parr offering for grandpas, too. This picture book celebrates the love between grandfathers and grandchildren. From golfing grandpas to grandpas who wiggle their ears, tell stories, and give kisses, this book is a tribute to all the different kinds of grandpas in the world.