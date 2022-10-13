Halloween Reads for Your Middle Grade “Monster”
What is Halloween without a black cat, some ghosts, and lots of mischief? Below is a list of books that include all of the above, plus some witches, vampires, mysterious legends, and ancient curses. Whether it’s for a good plot or to scour the pages for costume inspiration—who doesn’t love a witty, book-inspired guise?—these books are sure to get you and your tween in the Halloween spirit.
Odd Occurrences
by Andrew Nance
Illustrated by Jana Heidersdorf
All roads lead to Halloween in this chilling story about two best friends. Tobin was captured at a carnival, and Zeus must save him. So, Zeus uses his paranormal podcast, where listeners call in with their ghost stories and alien sightings, to lure Tobin’s captures to Carnival Nocturne on Halloween night. Will the two friends be reunited?
In Hopetown, vampires and humans live in harmony. That is until some vampires start going rogue. Now, Sophie, a human adopted by vampires, must prove that her moms and the other vampires are not the bad guys. Filled with blood, bats, and bravery, this deliciously charming story is sure to get your little reader excited for All Hallows’ Eve.
A destructive curse clings to the Underlook Hotel, and aspiring engineer Suzy Hess must figure out how to end it before the hotel, and her town, are destroyed. With the help of an amateur filmmaker, the hotel’s caretaker, and the son of a reclusive horror writer, Suzy tries to solve the mystery before time runs out. Spirit Week is sure to get everyone in the spooky spirit!
The town of Noche Buena used to be proud of its supernatural reputation. But now, things are different. Omega Morales and her family keep their powers to themselves. That is until Omega, and her friends (one of them is a ghost!), discover the legend of La Lechuza and unravel the mystery of her latent powers.
All the kids in Bohring are about to become monsters. At least, according to a 100-year-old curse. But Kick Winter is too clever and scientific for curses and legends. That is until glowing creatures appear and kids start disappearing, and Kick must get to the bottom of the mystery. Can it all be explained by science, or is something else afoot?