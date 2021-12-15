Holiday Road Trip? Pack these Picture Books!
This holiday season many of us are hitting the road to visit family, see old friends, celebrate the end of a tough year, or even just get a change of scenery. Battle backseat boredom with this list of books to take along for the ride. There’s laughs and learning, and lots of journeys in these pages. And the only, “Are we there yet?” you’ll hear is from Dan Santat’s wildly outrageous adventure. Safe travels!
If Kids Could Drive
by Marisa Kollmeier
by Teepoo Riaz
Illustrated by Brandon Dorman
It would be an entirely different road trip if kids were steering the wheel! This is sure to get imaginations going and coming up with zany ideas is the perfect—and silly—way to pass the time in the car.
Rev up kids' imaginations with this wheely silly read-aloud book that puts them in the driver's seat, heading straight for big laughs!
If kids could drive . . . what would the world be like? Roads would have roller coaster loops, parking lots would be bumper car rinks, and you'd stop at milkshake stations to fill 'er up! Strap in for a wild ride through a zany world where kids are in charge and there are no (road) rules. Vroom!
Bright, joyful artwork by Brandon Dorman is packed with fun details that make If Kids Could Drive a terrific read-aloud story for parents and children. Some books are created purely for fun, and this is one of them!
Are We There Yet?
by Dan Santat
Are we there yet?? What about now? Sometimes time moves so slowly, it feels like it’s going backwards. But what would happen if it did? Uh-oh…
Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat–creator of The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend and After the Fall–takes readers on the road trip of a lifetime!
“Are we there yet?” Every parent has heard this classic kid question on a long car ride–and after reading this astonishingly inventive new book (that even turns upside down for several pages!), you’ll never look at being bored the same way again.
Let’s face it: everyone knows that car rides can be boring. And when things get boring, time slows down. In this book, a boy feels time slowing down so much that it starts going backward–into the time of pirates! Of princesses! Of dinosaurs! The boy was just trying to get to his grandmother’s birthday party, but instead he’s traveling through Ancient Egypt and rubbing shoulders with Ben Franklin. When time flies, who knows where–or when–he’ll end up.
The Cars and Trucks Book
by Todd Parr
This book is full of all the vehicles you might encounter. How many can you spot on your road trip?
From bestselling and beloved author Todd Parr, a new book about all of the different ways that cars and trucks help people and have fun.
Some trucks help on the farm.
Some trucks help in the city.
Some cars like to drive in the snow.
And some cars like to drive to the beach.
All cars and trucks LOVE to be on the ROAD!
Todd Parr brings his trademark bright colors and bold lines to his new book about cars, trucks, and the occasional bus. In a fun collection of silly images, Todd explores all of the ways vehicles have an impact on our daily lives, while weaving in messages about positivity, the environment, and safety. Readers will laugh along with the whole four-wheeled gang!
The Joyful Book
by Todd Parr
Another bright and colorful Todd Parr picture book, this joyful title reminds us of all the wonderful things we have that we can celebrate. Every day is a gift!
Perfect for the gift-giving season, beloved and New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr explores the many ways to be joyful when holidays and celebrations occur.
Lighting candles is joyful.
Playing outside is joyful.
Singing holiday songs is joyful.
Learning new traditions is joyful.
Whether it’s celebrating a holiday, sharing a meal, or learning new things, The Joyful Book inspires readers of all ages to spread the joy near and far, to loved ones and friends. With his renowned blend of warmth, humor, and heart, Todd Parr encourages young readers to look for all the ways that joy surrounds them.
Saving the Day
by Karyn Parsons
Illustrated by R. Gregory Christie
Do you know who invented the traffic light? We see them every day and they’re vital to our safety on the roads! This educational title teaches readers about Garrett Morgan, creator of the traffic signal.
From Karyn Parson's critically acclaimed Sweet Blackberry video series comes the little known story of Garrett Morgan, an African American inventor who created the traffic signal.
Before Garrett Morgan became a successful inventor and saved countless lives with his creations, he was a little boy with a head full of ideas on how to make life better for everyone.
At a tumultuous time filled with racism and discrimination, Garrett became a prominent business man and skilled inventor who produced the traffic signal, a gas mask, and others objects still used today.
This second book from the award-winning children's film series founded by Karyn Parsons, Sweet Blackberry, comes a little-known story about a man whose talent would be a gift to the world.
Saturday
by Oge Mora
Whether your road trip is on a Saturday or a Tuesday, Oge Mora’s beautiful book reminds us that even when things don’t go as planned, the journey and adventure along the way can be just as much fun as the destination.
In this warm and tender story by the Caldecott Honor-winning creator of Thank You, Omu!, join a mother and daughter on an up-and-down journey that reminds them of what’s best about Saturdays: precious time together.
Today would be special. Today would be splendid. It was Saturday! But sometimes, the best plans don’t work out exactly the way you expect….
In this heartfelt and universal story, a mother and daughter look forward to their special Saturday routine together every single week. But this Saturday, one thing after another goes wrong–ruining storytime, salon time, picnic time, and the puppet show they’d been looking forward to going to all week. Mom is nearing a meltdown…until her loving daughter reminds her that being together is the most important thing of all.
Author-artist Oge Mora’s highly anticipated follow up to Caldecott Honor Thank You, Omu! features the same magnificently radiant artwork and celebration of sharing so beloved in her debut picture book.