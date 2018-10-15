Immigrants Who Get the Job Done
Celebrate and educate with these sometimes heart-wrenching, but always inspiring stories by and about incredible immigrants!
America Border Culture Dreamer
by Wendy Ewald
In this unique and vibrant collection of photos, eighteen first and second-generation immigrant teens create an alphabet defining their experiences in pictures and words. With the collaboration of photographer and educator Wendy Ewald, Wendy and these students paint a poignant and powerful story of change, hardship, and hope.
We Are Displaced
by Malala Yousafzai
Nobel Peace Prize winner and girls’ education rights activist Malala Yousafzai takes readers into the lives of refugees from around the world to share their stories and offer a glimpse into a lived experience of someone who has left their home due to violence. In this Young Adult novel recounting Malala’s own story of displacement and the personal stories of some of the incredible girls she’s met on her journeys, We Are Displaced explores the meaning of home and community in a time of border conflicts, immigration crises, and war.
The Year of the Dog
by Grace Lin
The Lunar New Year of the Dog is a good year for friends, family, and “finding yourself!” Join the lovable Pacy Lin on her year of searching for what makes her talented, dealing with disappointment, and making new best friends, ultimately discovering why the Year of the Dog might just be a lucky one for her after all. This special edition of the modern classic has new content, deleted stories, and an exclusive Q&A with the author and editor!
