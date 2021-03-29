Inspiring Stories from the Real World

Sometimes we think we know legends by the things that made them legendary, but we don’t think about the things along the way that helped inspire the legend. Sometimes the before is just as important!

Before Bessie Coleman blazed a high trail with her plane . . . Before she performed in death-defying flying shows that would earn her fame as “Queen Bess” . . . Before she traveled the country speaking out against discrimination, Bessie was a little girl with a big imagination that took her to the sky, through the clouds, and past the birds.

Knocking down barriers one by one, Bessie endured racism and grueling training to become the first black female pilot and an inspiration to Mae Jemison, Josephine Baker, and many more influential people of color for years to come.