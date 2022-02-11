We are deeply concerned about the continued and organized attack to deny access to important texts, many by LGBTQIA and BIPOC voices and including Little, Brown Books for Young Readers titles.

We believe that books for young people serve as both mirrors and windows, reflecting a young reader’s own experiences and showing them lives they’ve never imagined.

We stand behind these essential works, and in support of our authors and illustrators, as well as the educators and librarians working tirelessly to keep these books on their shelves.

Join us in the fight against censorship by visiting our partners at the National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, the Authors Guild, the American Library Association, and the National Council of Teachers of English.

