LBYR Book Sharing Permission Statement

With the rapid increase of school closures and many schools transitioning to remote learning, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers has received numerous requests from teachers across the country asking for permission to post readings of books online for their students to access. We are in awe of your efforts to adapt to the changing needs of your students, and we want to support you. We ask that if you read an LBYR book online to your students that you follow a few short guidelines:

Please note at the onset of the video that you are reading with permission from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Please only post your video through your school’s private platform or through another closed group or platform with limited access for only your students.

Please delete your video or disable access within 30 days.

Please send your name, school, city, and state, as well as the title and author/illustrator of the book(s)you intend to read online to childrenspublicity@hbgusa.com

By posting a reading, you are agreeing to abide by the above terms.

Please tag our social media handles in any posts affiliated with your readings—we’d love to see them!

Thank you for all of your incredible work to support students and families during an uncertain time.