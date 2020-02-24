Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lovely Picture Books About Love (That We Love!)

Natali Cavanagh, Marketing Assistant

 

 

🎶 Love is in the air 🎶 Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Parents are always looking for ways to show their kids love—why not show it through one of these fantastic picture books! From sweet family stories, to laugh-out-loud romps, these picture books will surely bring a smile to your kids’ faces (and yours too!).

Groundhug Day

Groundhug Day

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Moose is having a Valentine's Day party, and all his friends are so excited! Everyone except Groundhog, that is. If Groundhog sees his shadow outside, he'll hide in his hole for six more weeks and miss the party! Determined to help their friend join them, Moose, Squirrel, Bunny, and Porcupine put their heads together and come up with a plan. But will it be enough to get Groundhog out to play?

Hardcover
Love the World

Love the World

by

In Love the World, Todd broadcasts a message of love: love for yourself, love for the earth, and love for each other. This celebration of joy, positivity, and goodwill is what we ALL need right now. Spread love all around with this picture book that will resonate with the whole family!

Love, Sophia on the Moon

Love, Sophia on the Moon

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Life on Earth isn’t always fair, so Sophia runs off to the moon, where there are no bedtimes, time-outs, and no Mom. But as Sophia and her mom begin writing letters back and forth, Mom always seems to have a clever comeback for all of Sophia’s angry notes. This story of unconditional love is brought to life with gorgeous illustrations and imaginative humor, making it the perfect bedtime picture book on Valentine’s Day.

Hardcover
Drawn Together

Drawn Together

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

When a young boy visits his grandfather, their lack of a common language leads to confusion, frustration, and silence. But as they sit down to draw together, something magical happens-with a shared love of art and storytelling, the two form a bond that goes beyond words. With spare, direct text from Minh Lê and luminous illustrations from Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat, Drawn Together shows that love knows no boundaries and has the power to transcend words.

Hardcover
The Invisible String

The Invisible String

by

Illustrated by

A tug from the Invisible String feels like love. On a stormy night, a mother tells her two children that they will always be connected to her by an invisible string—one that you can’t see, but can feel in your heart. For years The Invisible String has resonated with kids, parents, therapists, social workers, educators, and more, encouraging people to explore the intangible yet unbreakable connections between us.

A Crankenstein Valentine

A Crankenstein Valentine

by

Illustrated by

An ordinary kid turns into a Crankenstein monster on the most lovey-dovey, yuckiest day of the year: Valentine’s Day. Cheesy cards, allergy-inducing bouquets, and heart-shaped everything? YUCK! Can Crankenstein find a way to turn his sour day sweet? Even the crankiest little monsters will love this monstrously funny tale with a heart of gold, perfect for sharing on Valentine’s Day!

 

 

 