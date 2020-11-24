Our Favorite Mischievous Magicians

What would happen if King Arthur were transported into the future? Well, he’d look up what happens to him, of course. And he’d not be so happy with what he finds. I mean, sure, he’ll go from squire to sovereign basically overnight. But he’ll also lose the love of his life to his best friend and then die in battle. And who wants that when he could stay in the future and join the football team instead? Now with the help of the great Wizard Merlin, modern-day geeks Sophie and Stu find themselves in a race against time to get that sword pulled from the stone and Arthur back where he belongs! Sophie and Stu might not be magical magicians, but they’ll use their practically-magical knowledge from the future to save the day… and get into all sorts of trouble in the mean-time.