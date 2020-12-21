Pick a Cocoa, Get a Book!Pick a type of delish hot chocolaty drink and we’ll give you a book to read with your young one while you sip it. <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/oge-mora/saturday/9780316431279/">Saturday</a> by Oge MoraToday would be special. Today would be splendid. It was Saturday! But sometimes, the best plans don’t work out exactly the way you expect….In this heartfelt and universal story, a mother and daughter look forward to their special Saturday routine together every single week. But this Saturday, one thing after another goes wrong–ruining storytime, salon time, picnic time, and the puppet show they’d been looking forward to going to all week. Mom is nearing a meltdown…until her loving daughter reminds her that being together is the most important thing of all.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/lev-grossman/the-silver-arrow/9780316539531/">The Silver Arrow</a> by Lev GrossmanGet away with Kate and Tom on a magical adventure without ever having to leave your home. Kate and her younger brother Tom lead dull, uninteresting lives. That is, until her mysterious and highly irresponsible Uncle Herbert, whom she’s never even met before, surprises her with the most unexpected, exhilarating, inappropriate birthday present of all time: a colossal steam locomotive called the Silver Arrow.Soon Kate and Tom are off to distant lands along magical rail lines in the company of an assortment of exotic animals who, it turns out, can talk. With only curiosity, excitement, their own resourcefulness and the thrill of the unknown to guide them, Kate and Tom are on the adventure of a lifetime . . . and who knows? They just might end up saving the world after all.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/vashti-harrison/little-dreamers-visionary-women-around-the-world/9780316475174/">Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World</a> by Vashti HarrisonShare this beautifully illustrated collectible detailing the lives of women creators around the world.Featuring the true stories of 35 women creators, ranging from writers to inventors, artists to scientists, Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World inspires as it educates. Readers will meet trailblazing women like Mary Blair, an American modernist painter who had a major influence on how color was used in early animated films, actor/inventor Hedy Lamarr, environmental activist Wangari Maathai, architect Zaha Hadid, filmmaker Maya Deren, and physicist Chien-Shiung Wu. Some names are known, some are not, but all of the women had a lasting effect on the fields they worked in.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/eliot-schrefer/the-popper-penguin-rescue/9780316495424/">The Popper Penguin Rescue</a> by Eliot SchreferIf you love the classic Mr. Popper’s Penguins share with your young one this original penguin-tastic adventure inspired by it.Nina and Joe Popper have just moved to Hillport with their mother. There’s a lot to do: unpacking, scrubbing the floors, investigating the basement — wait, what’s this? Two penguin eggs are tucked snugly near the furnace!It’s up to Nina and Joe to find their newly hatched penguin chicks a home. Setting off on the adventure of a lifetime, they endure perilous storms, a long journey to the Arctic, and of course, penguins. Lots and lots of Popper penguins!<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jessica-townsend/hollowpox-the-hunt-for-morrigan-crow/9780316508957/">Hollowpox: The Hunt for Morrigan Crow</a> by Jessica TownsendMorrigan battles a new evil as a strange, frightening illness takes hold of Nevermoor in this captivating and heart-pounding third book of the Nevermoor series.Morrigan Crow and her friends have survived their first year as proud scholars of the elite Wundrous Society. Now Morrigan faces a new, exciting challenge: to master the mysterious Wretched Arts, and control the power that threatens to consume her.But a strange and frightening illness has taken hold of Nevermoor, turning infected Wunimals into mindless, vicious Unnimals on the hunt. As victims of the Hollowpox multiply, panic spreads. And with the city she loves in a state of fear, Morrigan quickly realizes it’s up to her to find a cure for the Hollowpox, even if it will put her — and everyone in Nevermoor — in more danger than she ever imagined.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/julie-abe/eva-evergreen-semi-magical-witch/9780316493888/">Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch</a> by Julie AbeA young witch must pass a coming-of-age quest or risk losing her magic forever in this enchanting fantasy. Eva Evergreen is determined to earn the rank of Novice Witch before her thirteenth birthday. The only problem? Eva only has a pinch of magic. When she lands in the tranquil coastal town of Auteri, the residents expect a powerful witch, not a semi-magical girl. So Eva comes up with a plan: set up a magical repair shop to aid Auteri and prove she’s worthy. She may have more blood than magic, but her “semi-magical fixes” repair the lives of the townspeople in ways they never could have imagined. Only, Eva’s bit of magic may not be enough when the biggest magical storm in history threatens the town she’s grown to love. Eva must conjure up all of the magic, bravery, and cleverness she can muster or Auteri and her dreams of becoming a witch will wash away with the storm.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/tomm-moore-ross-stewart/wolfwalkers-the-graphic-novel/9780316429535/">Wolfwalkers: The Graphic Novel</a> created by Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart; adapted by Samuel Sattin An enchanting graphic novel about a feud, a friendship, and two girls forever changed. Plus, it’s also a stunning film you can watch on Apple TV+.On the orders of the Lord Protector, Robyn Goodfellowe and her father come to Kilkenny, Ireland, to wipe out the last of the wolves, deemed dangerous beasts, that live in the neighboring forest. Robyn, unable to hunt with her father and sick of being confined within the city walls, decides to sneak out, only to get caught. She's saved by Mebh, a wild girl who lives among the wolves. Mebh introduces Robyn to her way of life, and the two quickly bond over the freedoms of the forest. Robyn soon discovers WolfWalkers, people who can communicate with and turn into wolves. After learning that they aren't to be feared, Robyn decides she must protect Mebh and her pack. But as the lives of the townies and the wolves collide, Robyn's relationship with her father comes to a head when she's transformed into the very thing he is tasked to destroy.Pick a cocoa!