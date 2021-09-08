PICK A SEMI-MAGICAL SKILL, GET A FULLY-MAGICAL BOOK Have you met semi-magical novice witch Eva Evergreen? Eva has a just a pinch of magic in a world where magic is the norm. (But who doesn’t want to have magic up their sleeve, even in small amounts?) Did you know that here in our regular slightly-less-magical world, there are certain skills people have that seem like semi-magical skills of their own? It’s all in how you look at your unique abilities! Pick an everyday semi-magical skill and we’ll give you a book to read with your little novice witches.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/julie-abe/eva-evergreen-and-the-cursed-witch/9780316493949/">Eva Evergreen and the Cursed Witch</a> by Julie AbeIn this thrilling sequel to Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch, Eva has fulfilled her dream of earning the rank of Novice Witch and discovered the chilling truth behind the mysterious Culling — the violent magical storm wreaking havoc across Rivelle Realm. Eva must put a stop to the violent Culling or risk the fate of Rivelle Realm forever.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/henry-clark/what-we-found-in-the-corn-maze-and-how-it-saved-a-dragon/9780316492331/">What We Found in the Corn Maze and How It Saved a Dragon</a> by Henry ClarkWhen three kids discover a book of magic spells that can only be cast during a few short minutes a day, they'll need all the time they can get to save a dying magical world, its last dragon, and themselves.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/trenton-lee-stewart/the-mysterious-benedict-society/9780316297608/">The Mysterious Benedict Society</a> by Trenton Lee StewartOut of dozens of children who respond to a peculiar ad in the newspaper and are then put through a series of mind-bending tests only four–succeed. Their challenge: to go on a secret mission that only the most intelligent and inventive children can complete. To accomplish it they will have to go undercover at the Learning Institute for the Very Enlightened, where the only rule is that there are no rules. But what they’ll find in the hidden underground tunnels of the school is more than your average school supplies.<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/eleanor-crewes/lilla-the-accidental-witch/9780316538824/">Lilla the Accidental Witch</a> by Eleanor CrewesMagic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes’s uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.Pick your semi-magical skill...