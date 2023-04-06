lbyr4 lbyr5

Pick-Me-Up Picture Books

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Coordinator

Are you feeling a little blue? Gloomy skies? Stuck on a difficult math problem? Wardrobe malfunction? Need a good giggle? Forgot your morning coffee? Don’t worry, I’ve got the perfect pick-me-up for you… A picture book! No, none of these will finish your homework or stop the rain, but each one is an uplifting treat, like the very best chocolate cake of a children’s literary delight.