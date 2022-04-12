Pick Your Favorite Bluey Character, Get a Picture Book!
Alright, I have a confession to make… Before being assigned to write a Bluey-themed blog post, I had never even heard of Bluey. (Embarrassing, I know.) But now over 50-episodes in, I am a *certified* Bluey superfan. As an avid dog lover, a big sister, and a 20-something child, this wholesome show just speaks to me. And the themes of friendship, sisterhood, good parenting, humor, and imaginative play stick with you long after the TV is switched off.
But what should you and your kiddo do when Bluey-watching time is over? Pick up a book, of course! Don’t know what to read? No worries—we got you! Select your favorite Bluey character, and we’ll recommend a picture book to match.