Are you stumped on what your kids should read next? Are your kids more into films and TV shows than books, and do you want them to develop a love of reading? Let us help you by matching picture books for you based on films they have enjoyed.

Pick Your Kid’s Favorite Movie,Get a Picture Book RecKnight Owl by Christopher DeniseJust like Brave with its fierce and independent heroine, Knight Owl is a heartwarming story of strength in the face of adversity. You can’t help but fall in love with the crafty owl who must gather the courage despite his small size to protect his castle from intruders.If Kids Could Drive by Marisa Kollmeier and Teepoo Riaz; illustrated by Brandon DormanIf Cars contributed to your kids dreaming of driving while still in the single digits, or they’re just plain jumping off the walls and seem to have the energy of an actual car, then If Kids Could Drive is the perfect picture book for your next storytime. We have to say, a world where roads are rollercoasters and cars run on milkshakes, does sound preferable to being stuck in traffic!Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris; illustrated by Marissa ValdezIf you and your kids have been listening to the Encanto soundtrack on repeat, then the perfect picture book for your next storytime is Meena Harris’s Ambitious Girl. Everyone has moments where they feel like they lack something special and fear they don’t have what it takes to be great. Ambitious Girl is all about finding the courage to put yourself out in the world regardless of what others may think!Brains On! Presents... Earth Friend Forever by Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten; illustrated by Mike OrodánHappy Feet is as much a love story as much as it is about the how humans are harming wildlife through over-consumption and destroying the environment. Earth Friend Forever, from the creators of the podcast Brains On! is the perfect book to introduce children to a lifetime habit of recycling and caring about the environment. A fantastic book for STEM-minded parents and kids.The Impossible Mountain by David SomanThe great adventure of films like The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe continues with David Soman’s The Impossible Mountain. Anna and Finn have never seen what lies beyond their little village, but when they see the mountain in the distance one day, they must go, no matter what anyone else says.It's movie night! Which film is your kid picking to watch (for the millionth time)?