Picture Book Bios of Living Legends
One of my very favorite classes in school was history. I loved learning about important figures who helped shape the world we know today, who have made incredible accomplishments and in turn became household names. Even more exciting is learning about these heroes who are still around and building onto their stories each and every day! Read about some of our favorite living legends in these riveting picture books:
Dolly!
by Robyn McGrath
Illustrated by Ellen Surrey
WE LOVE DOLLY PARTON! (I mean, who doesn’t?!) However, the Queen of Country wasn’t always an American icon, so how did she get to where she is today?
As one of twelve children growing up in rural Tennessee, Dolly was determined to be seen and heard. From her front porch to her church choir, every stage was an opportunity to perform and share her many talents. While balancing farm chores with schoolwork, Dolly never lost sight of her dreams, composing her first song at age five and performing at the Grand Ole Opry at age thirteen.
With lilting language and vibrant artwork, this childhood story captures the unique gifts of Dolly Parton, while also honoring the measures of her success: resilience, confidence, family, and kindness.
Strong
by Rob Kearney
by Eric Rosswood
Illustrated by Nidhi Chanani
We can all relate to the feeling of being a bit out of place, not quite fitting in with those around you. But maybe you weren’t meant to fit in at all—maybe you were meant to stand out! “Strong” means many things. What does it mean to you?
Rob dreams of becoming a champion strongman. He wants to flip huge tires, lug boulders, and haul trucks — and someday be the strongest man in the world! But he feels like he can’t fit in with his bright leggings, unicorn T-shirts, and rainbow-dyed hair. Will Rob find a way to step into his true self and be a champion?
With bold illustrations and an engaging, informative text, Strong introduces readers to Rob Kearney and his journey from an athletic kid trying to find his place to the world’s first openly gay professional strongman.
Starring Steven Spielberg
by Gene Barretta
Illustrated by Craig Orback
When I was younger, I dreamed of making movies and Steven Spielberg was my hero. And just like his groundbreaking films, Steven Spielberg’s journey to success makes for an equally thrilling story!
Before Steven made films, he watched them. Naturally inventive with a vivid imagination, he was known for creating stories inspired by the world around him. His passion wasn’t driven just by entertainment, however—as the only Jewish boy in his neighborhood, he was often bullied and felt the sting of antisemitism. He also suffered the pain of his parents’ divorce. Films and the magic they contained became a necessary escape. From his younger years to his first days on a movie set, this biography captures the unique ways Steven’s memories influenced his career and helped him to become the celebrated filmmaker that he is today.
Malala's Magic Pencil
by Malala Yousafzai
Illustrated by Kerascoet
We are BIG Malala fans in the Brashem house. A brave woman and Nobel Peace Prize winner, fighting globally for girls’ rights to safe access to education is someone we can all look up to!
As a child in Pakistan, Malala made a wish for a magic pencil. She would use it to make everyone happy, to erase the smell of garbage from her city, to sleep an extra hour in the morning. But as she grew older, Malala saw that there were more important things to wish for. She saw a world that needed fixing. And even if she never found a magic pencil, Malala realized that she could still work hard every day to make her wishes come true.
This beautifully illustrated volume tells Malala’s story for a younger audience and shows them the worldview that allowed Malala to hold on to hope even in the most difficult of times.
Me . . . Jane
by Patrick McDonnell
As an animal fanatic, I have no hesitancy in proclaiming that Jane Goodall is one of the most influential women of our time (if not forever). And I’m sure the rest of the planet agrees with me.
In his characteristic heartwarming style, Patrick McDonnell tells the story of the young Jane Goodall and her special childhood toy chimpanzee named Jubilee. As the young Jane observes the natural world around her with wonder, she dreams of “a life living with and helping all animals,” until one day she finds that her dream has come true. With anecdotes taken directly from Jane Goodall’s autobiography, McDonnell makes this very true story accessible for the very young–and young at heart.
One of the world’s most inspiring women, Dr. Jane Goodall is a renowned humanitarian, conservationist, animal activist, environmentalist, and United Nations Messenger of Peace. In 1977 she founded the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), a global nonprofit organization that empowers people to make a difference for all living things.
Swish!
by Suzanne Slade
Illustrated by Don Tate
While not exactly a specific person, everyone has heard of the Harlem Globetrotters. Here’s your chance to learn more about this renowned and stunningly talented team!
In this book you will find one-finger ball-spinning, rapid-fire mini-dribbling, and a ricochet head shot!
You will find skilled athletes, expert players, and electrifying performers — all rolled into one!
You will find nonstop, give-it-all-you’ve-got, out-to-win-it, sky’s-the-limit BASKETBALL!
You will find The Harlem Globetrotters, who played the most groundbreaking, breathtaking ball the world had ever seen. With rhythmic writing and dynamic illustrations, Swish! is a celebration of the greatness, goodness, and grit of this remarkable team.