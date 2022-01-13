Picture Books About Natural Disasters

Do you remember the viral story that happened during the 2019-2020 wildfires in Australia? The one with the wombats 'saving' other animals taking shelter in their burrows? This lyrical picture book about strangers in need of refuge is inspired by that heartwarming story.

Written in simple and concise language perfect for a read aloud, award-winning author Sarah L. Thomson invites readers to see through the eyes of a wombat as a fire rages through Australian outback. Nearly 3 billion animals were affected by the Australian wildfires of 2019-2020, and wombats played a crucial part in allowing their homes to transform as safe havens for other animals whose homes were destroyed in the fires. Paired with stunning and richly layered art by Charles Santoso, Wombat Underground teaches us that the time of greatest danger is also the time to open our door to those in the greatest need.