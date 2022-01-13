Picture Books About Natural Disasters
When natural disasters occur, they are often sudden, scary, and completely out of anyone’s control. Even when we are prepared for the worst, events like this can change lives in an instant. Whether happening on our screens or in our backyard, natural disasters are terrifying, and it can be difficult to figure out how process all our emotions, and cope with the aftermath of such events. To help you explain these phenomena and discuss the difficult topic with your little ones, we have put together a list of picture books about these life-changing events.
Wombat Underground
by Sarah L. Thomson
Illustrated by Charles Santoso
Do you remember the viral story that happened during the 2019-2020 wildfires in Australia? The one with the wombats 'saving' other animals taking shelter in their burrows? This lyrical picture book about strangers in need of refuge is inspired by that heartwarming story.
Written in simple and concise language perfect for a read aloud, award-winning author Sarah L. Thomson invites readers to see through the eyes of a wombat as a fire rages through Australian outback. Nearly 3 billion animals were affected by the Australian wildfires of 2019-2020, and wombats played a crucial part in allowing their homes to transform as safe havens for other animals whose homes were destroyed in the fires. Paired with stunning and richly layered art by Charles Santoso, Wombat Underground teaches us that the time of greatest danger is also the time to open our door to those in the greatest need.
Roto and Roy: Helicopter Heroes
by Sherri Duskey Rinker
Illustrated by Don Tate
In scary situations, it’s reassuring to know that help is on the way. And that’s where Roto and Roy come in—helicopter heroes out to save the day!
When a dangerous forest fire burns out of control, helicopter Roto and pilot Roy are ready to fly to the rescue! They're braver than brave, tougher than tough, and nothing will stop this firefighting crew from completing their mission.
From Sherri Duskey Rinker, bestselling author of the Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site series, and award-winning illustrator Don Tate, this action-packed series starter will have kids cheering for two awesome new heroes—and imagining how they might save the day themselves!
Blizzard
by John Rocco
Illustrated by John Rocco
Cover design or artwork by John Rocco
For those in snowy locations, or even those where snow is scarce, a winter storm isn’t always hot chocolate and snowball fights. There are scary parts too! John Rocco’s brilliant artwork showcases not only the transformation of a landscape, but the many emotions that can come with a powerful storm.
Blizzard is based on Caldecott Honoree John Rocco’s childhood experience during the now infamous Blizzard of 1978, which brought fifty-three inches of snow to his town in Rhode Island. Told with a brief text and dynamic illustrations, the book opens with a boy’s excitement upon seeing the first snowflake fall outside his classroom window. It ends with the neighborhood’s immense relief upon seeing the first snowplow break through on their street. In between the boy watches his familiar landscape transform into something alien, and readers watch him transform into a hero who puts the needs of others first.
Hurricane
by John Rocco
As part of John Rocco’s trio of books—Blizzard, Blackout, and Hurricane—this gorgeous book once again illustrates the power of community and coming together after adversity.
A young boy’s favorite place in the world is the old, splintery neighborhood dock. At this dock the boy can swim, fish, or watch minnows dart between the rocks. But a hurricane is coming…and its violent winds and rain carry with it anything that can float.
Caldecott Honoree John Rocco shows the power of community and the beauty of rebuilding after adversity.
Hello, Tree
by Ana Crespo
Illustrated by Dow Phumiruk
Hello, Tree is a story about regrowth and the importance of conservation and preservation of the environment. The strength and power of nature can be at once scary and inspiring, as a forest and a community look to rebuild after a disaster.
Inspired by the 2013 Black Forest fire and told from the viewpoint of a tree watching its home destroyed, Hello, Tree is about the kinship between humans and nature, and preservation of the environment.
When a wildfire comes roaring into the forest, all the animals and humans flee. But all the tree can do is wait. Wait until many days and nights pass. Wait until the fire loses the battle. And wait until the forest is still before the forest can be reborn and the animals and the girl can come back.